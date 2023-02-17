CNBC Host Tries To Get Ryan Reynolds To Reveal The Gender Of Baby 4. He ‘Ain’t Telling,’ But He Did Share Some Fun Details

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship history is one of the most adorable in Hollywood. So it’s no wonder folks are so interested in keeping up with the pair, especially regarding the birth of their latest child . But, understandably, the two A-listers are trying to keep a few of their high-profile lives a secret. That didn’t stop a CNBC host from trying to get the Deadpool actor to reveal the gender of baby number 4. But, the actor says he “‘ain’t telling.” Still, he did give up a few fun details about the pair’s latest child.

The Red Notice star recently appeared on CNBC’s Business talk show Power Lunch to discuss their stock market drafts, Super Bowl LVII’s ads , the marketing landscape after the big game, and other business ventures. As the interview is beginning to wrap up, co host Kelly Evans says to Reynolds, “I want to know, boy or girl?” but that isn’t enough to move the actor, who says he and his wife never even made a birth announcement , but merely posted a photo and the rest was the work of the media. He told the hosts:

I ain’t telling. This ain’t a birth announcement. We didn’t make a birth announcement. We just posted a photo. And the media sort of did what it does after that. We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it. We love it.

Reynolds jokes about not making a birth announcement, but inadvertently (either deliberately or not) did confirm the arrival of baby number 4. And the actor makes a good point. I doubt they would have four children if they didn’t love being parents. Ryan Reynolds might not be willing to divulge the new baby’s sex. However, he did let everyone know that the family is doing great and settling into life as a family of six. The Adam Project performer joked that the house had become a “zoo.” He continued:

Everybody is doing great. Everybody is doing fantastic. If you haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble, but yeah, it’s a zoo over here. This is my office here [where I’m working]. Honestly, I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here.

We here at CinemaBlend are happy to hear everyone is healthy. Let’s hope the house settles down a bit more so Reynolds can make it out of that office because I think it’ll be pretty hard to star in the already-announced Deadpool 3 ( 6 things we know about it) from behind a desk.

A big congratulations to the Green Lantern (which you can enjoy with an HBO Max subscription ) costars on welcoming their fourth child and growing their adorable family. When Reynolds and Lively are ready to announce the name and gender of their newest addition, CinemaBlend will update you.