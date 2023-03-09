Courteney Cox Shares Regrets About 'Domino Effect' Of Plastic Surgery

While Courteney Cox is best known for playing Monica Geller in the '90s sitcom Friends for ten seasons, she still has a thriving acting career being part of the cast of Scream VI playing our favorite nosy reporter Gale Weathers. But outside of her on-screen career, she's suffered an inner battle about plastic surgery decisions she’s made in the past. The Friends star recently shared the regrets she’s had about the “domino effect” plastic surgery previously had on her.

The Scream series star has been very honest about her history with facial fillers. In an Instagram video from her appearance on the podcast Gloss Angeles, she spoke about the “domino effect” of the plastic surgeries she’s had in the past.

I was thinking I was getting older when I was really young. That’s just a bummer, a waste of time. It’s a domino effect, it’s like you don’t realize that you look a little off so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself, and you look in the mirror and go ‘That looks good,’ you think. And you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person.

The Cougar Town actress has admitted her past regrets about cosmetic procedures in feeling the pressure to keep up with her looks. This is understandable since she gained recognition starring in the hit NBC sitcom Friends when she was in her early twenties. Like a lot of women in Hollywood, she was worried about aging in an industry that’s fixated on appearances. Actresses like Jane Fonda have had similar worries wishing she was brave enough to go without plastic surgery instead of taking on procedures to stay as youthful as possible. Melanie Griffith also backtracked her plastic surgeries after receiving public scrutiny over it.

Depending on the cosmetic procedure you do, it can be possible to reverse it if you change your mind. Cox continued to explain how fortunate she was in being able to reverse what the facial fillers did to her over the years.

Just doing too many fillers and then having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable. But I think I messed up a lot, and now luckily I can, you know, I was able to reverse most of that. Now, I’m actually just older.

In the podcast episode, the 58-year-old actress also spoke about how she loves to microblade her eyebrows and uses her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie leave-in conditioner. By the end of the podcast, it appears that this talented actress was embracing the concept of aging and the beauty routine she continues away from facial fillers.