Critics Have Seen Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, So Will Fans Be Satisfied With The Upstairs/Downstairs Drama’s Conclusion?
Farewell to the Crawleys.
Downton Abbey has had an impressive run, first with the six-season TV show and now a movie trilogy, as the final installment, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, prepares to hit the 2025 movie calendar. The trailer promises plenty of emotion and surprising moments as fans bid farewell to the Crawley family and their staff. Critics have seen the latest offering, and they agree fans will be satisfied.
In the continuation of the historical drama, the Crawleys are grappling with the threat of social disgrace amid Mary and Henry’s divorce and the family’s financial woes. Hugh Scott says in CinemaBlend’s review of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale that creator Julian Fellowes has managed to convey a light and cheerful tone while not losing the realism of the tough circumstances, ultimately providing a satisfying conclusion for most of the characters. Scott rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Jocelyn Noveck of the AP gives the movie 2.5 out of 4 stars, noting that it would be difficult for newcomers to grasp all of the characters and their stories, but fans will be satisfied with this conclusion. Noveck also says The Grand Finale is a tribute to the late Maggie Smith in more ways than one. The critic writes:
Matt Goldberg of The Wrap calls The Grand Finale a “perfectly pleasant” sendoff that, of the three movies, feels the most in line with the TV series. The final movie honors the idea that Downton Abbey is ultimately about a changing world and the people who must learn to change with it. Goldberg continues:
James Dyer of Empire rates it 3 stars out of 5, saying that the question of whether or not Downton Abbey can exist without Maggie Smith — who died in 2024 — is answered with a surprising yes. The finale does Cousin Violet proud, Dyer says, writing:
Tomris Laffly of Variety says it’s a “heart-swelling conclusion,” as Julian Fellowes continues to proudly push these familiar characters out of their comfort zones while still wrapping the film in nostalgia. The critic continues:
Critics largely agree that fans who have stuck with the Crawleys since 2010 — through the series, Christmas specials and two other movies — won’t be disappointed with this last chapter. To that point, the movie stands at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with 98% on fans’ Popcornmeter.
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale hits theaters on Friday, September 12, and if you’d like to relive any of the family’s previous antics, both the TV show and first two movies can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.
