‘Mesmerizingly Strange’ Or ‘Profoundly Dull’? Critics Have Seen Keeper, And Their Opinions Are All Over The Place
Osgood Perkins and Tatiana Maslany team up again after The Monkey.
Osgood Perkins has been killing it in the horror genre with movies like last year’s Longlegs and The Monkey, which hit the 2025 movie calendar earlier this year. Already he’s got a new horror flick hitting the big screen in Keeper, which — like his recent Stephen King adaption — stars Tatiana Maslany. Critics have screened Keeper, and they are not in agreement over what sounds like an absurdly nightmarish experience.
There’s been a lot of speculation about what Osgood Perkins’ latest movie is even about, with its trailer jam-packed with terrifying imagery that doesn’t answer a whole lot of questions. Bill Bria of SlashFilm describes it as a “big bowl of horror movie stew” that unfolds like an onion into different horror subgenres, but in a way which the critic thinks horror buffs will appreciate. Bria writes:
It feels like the kind of movie that’s best when you don’t know quite what you’re getting into, but the basic setup is that Tatiana Maslany’s Liz travels to a cabin with her boyfriend Malcolm (Rossif Sutherland) for an anniversary weekend. Liz is then left alone when he unexpectedly gets called away to work.
Aidan Kelley of Collider says Osgood Perkins has done it again, adding to his filmography another unique horror film that takes a trope like “cabin in the woods” and does something unlike anything that came before. Kelley continues:
Angie Han of THR says it’s as surreal as a nightmare and equally as illogical. Despite its flimsy narrative and disappointingly basic statement on gender relations, it has the rare ending that doesn’t feel like a letdown, Han says, continuing:
IGN rates the movie a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10, saying that Tatiana Maslany gives a powerful performance that keeps the horror movie from getting completely lost in the woods. In their words:
Alison Foreman of IndieWire, meanwhile, holds nothing back and calls Keeper Osgood Perkins’ “worst movie yet.” Not even the always-great Tatiana Maslany can save this one from the director’s “fractured filmmaking and palpable insecurity.” Foreman gives it a D+ and says:
Opinions of Osgood Perkins’ latest horror movie seem to run the gamut, but if you want to see what the Longlegs and The Monkey director jumped into afterward, Keeper hits the big screen on Friday, November 14.
