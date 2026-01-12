Selena Gomez Rocks Feather Gown At The Golden Globes With Benny Blanco (And It's Giving Yzma)

Awards Season is officially upon us, and tonight helps to start it all: the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. When the Golden Globe nominations came out, Selena Gomez was recognized for Best Female Actor – Television – Musical or Comedy thanks to her work on Only Murders in the Building (streaming with a Hulu subscription). She rocked a gorgeous feathered gown for the star-studded ceremony, posing with husband Benny Blanco in the process. Although I have to admit I can't help but think about Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove.

Disney has been making habit out of producing live-action version of their animated blockbusters, and there are some upcoming Disney movies that are just that. There's only one version of The Emperor's New Groove (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), but I lowkey want to see Gomez as a younger version of Yzma after seeing her beautiful Golden Globes outfit. You can see her with Blanco below:

How stunning is that? The actress and global pop star is giving old glamor in a custom Chanel gown, paired with a vintage bob. The gown reportedly took a whopping 323 hours to create. She and Benny Blanco look like they're in wedded bliss, with Gomez nominated for her fourth Golden Globe Award. We'll just have to see if she manages to snatch a trophy tonight for Only Murders in the Building.

The Emperor's New Groove is an animated Disney classic that was released back in 2000, with the late icon Eartha Kitt voicing the role of the villainous Yzma. Gomez is obviously very young to be playing the Disney villain, but we've seen prequels like Cruella which offered Emma Stone the chance to play a younger Cruella de Vil. Gomez would have big shoes to bring her to life, but her Golden Globes dress shows she can obviously pull off Yzma's feathery looks.

Yzma is one of the many beloved Disney villains, and it doesn't feel totally out of question that the House of Mouse might explore her origin with a live-action prequel. The Emperor's New Groove is beloved, especially by '90s kids, so we can't deny the title has the power of nostalgia behind it. So why not try a live-action take?

The live-action Disney movies have been released to mix results, with titles like Beauty and The Beast having a classic approach, while Mulan ditched the musical numbers and Mushu the Dragon. We recently got the first casting news for Tangled, so it's clear that that subgenre will continue to be a focus for the studio. Whether or not Selena Gomez gets involved remains to be seen, but Only Murders is a Disney project.

The Golden Globes airs tonight at 8pm, and Selena Gomez's nominated performance on Only Murders in the Building is on Hulu.