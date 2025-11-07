Forget Thousand Dollar Celebrity Haircuts, Dakota Johnson Is Out There Cutting Her Own Bangs

Of all the things one could be envious of when thinking about the cool stuff famous people have that regular folks don’t, I think the “glam squad” would at least be in the Top 3. For the uninitiated, this means that celebs like 2025 movies star Dakota Johnson have easy access to a team of fashion and beauty pros who can make them look picture perfect and red carpet ready at any time of the day or night. This includes any and all hairstyling/maintenance, which frequently costs thousands of dollars, but the Materialists actress just revealed that she’s actually been out here cutting her own damn bangs, and I love it!

What Did Dakota Johnson Say About Cutting Her Own Bangs?

Listen, I don’t doubt that there are probably several celebrities who like to do some regular people things for themselves, despite having the ability to pay highly skilled professionals to do literally everything for them. However, I’ve always heard that bang-cutting is some sort of special skill best left to pros which should not be handled by the bang-ee, lest that person end up looking like a crazed Medieval monk.

So, I’m sure you could all have clocked my surprise when finding out that recent Vogue Germany cover model Dakota Johnson told them all about her love of being both bang-ee and, uh, bang-er (It’s early on a Friday morning. Give me a break, here; I’m trying.) The Fifty Shades of Grey lead has already proven herself to be unafraid of sporting bold, sheer looks, so I suppose her hair adventures make sense, especially given that she’s been cutting her own bangs for years now. As she said:

I've had bangs since I was a child. I cut them myself. I’ve had the same haircut my entire life, apart from between the ages of about 10 and 14. I just feel like myself with bangs.

Well, OK, then! Most adults would be pretty great at something if they’d been doing it since they were, let’s say, 15 years old, right? Also, how genius is it to just keep the exact same, easy-breezy hairstyle your whole life? I can only assume that this has allowed the red carpet tan line rocking star of Madame Web to have more time to play around with her fashion choices. Lucky for us, that’s led to amazing moments like her glam chain mail gown, the star sporting an electric blue sheer topped gown with a voluminous bottom, and a party-perfect sheer allover sequined dress.

The newly single talent (who hung out with Tom Brady over the summer) even has a bang-cutting ritual (though big events usually see her leave her strands in the hands of celeb stylists Mark Townsend or George Northwood). Johnson added:

I always travel with scissors and love to drink a martini while trimming my own bangs.

Wow. Ms. Johnson is just a real renegade, isn’t she? Of course, her interviewer followed up with the only question that should be asked after that revelation, and wanted to know if that tactic has ever gone badly for her, to which the Am I OK? lead replied:

Oh yes. Not every time, but yes.

You know what? I love all of this for her, and can’t wait to see what she pairs her self-cut bangs with next when she steps out in one of her fabulous sheer looks!