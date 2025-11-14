Sydney Sweeney Went Full Goth In A Svelte Black Gown And Choker With Tousled Hair

As a millennial whose teenage years were in full swing in the Noughties, I can honestly say there are both pros and cons to looks from the turn of the century (or so) making a comeback. (Elizabeth Banks and) I could leave the low rise jeans , but the sort of emo/goth full eyeliner and tousled hair look is making a comeback, and Sydney Sweeney proved that this week at GQ’s Men of the Year red carpet.

Do it wrong and you get a raccoon eye, but Sweeney’s makeup artist did it right. (As is typical for makeup when it comes to the Euphoria gals.) She paired the bold eyeliner with a neutral lip, and her svelte black gown trailed the floor, with its velvet material giving off a liquid look. Her recently cut and casually messy hair also had that almost-wet, beachy vibe. It wasn’t the most over-the-top ensemble Sweeney has ever donned, but it’s giving vintage in a way that really worked for me.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is probably because the dress really was vintage. The magazine revealed on social media that her celebrity fashion look was originally a 1995 stunner from Versace. Originally, it had been worn on the runway by Eva Herzigov and had been designed by Gianni Versace himself. Pairing it with the choker and the eyeliner really dated it up to the turn of the century, but I like how everything with this look is so simple, yet drapes and fits so well.

The actress has worn black before, including famously a black dress with a top made of flowers that I cannot figure out, and a short, little black romper she wore around the time of Jeff Bezos' wedding. But this look in particular is a keeper.

Ms. Sweeney was seen throughout the night with Internet personality Amélie Tremblay. The actress posed with her on the red carpet and also took a video seemingly from a vehicle around the time of the event. In it, the two posed for the camera, with the Euphoria actress having fun with it.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney and Amelie Tremblay)

The carpet and event took place at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles this week. A slew of other celebrities also hit up the red carpet. Paris Jackson, Halle Bailey, Olivia Rodrigo, Shaboozey, Noah Baumbach, Offset, Becky G, Carrie Coon, Lizzo, Rachel Sennott, John C. Reilly and more attended, in addition to Ms. Sweeney and Ms. Tremblay.