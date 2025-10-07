Nicole Kidman Just Did What Any Wise Woman Does After A Breakup: Got Bangs

It’s never fun to see a celebrity relationship come to an end, especially a marriage that lasted as long as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s. The Oscar winner filed for divorce last week from her country singer husband of 19 years. As rumors fly regarding what caused the split, Kidman did the only reasonable thing a woman can do under such circumstances — she got bangs.

It’s only natural to want to change things up when going through a divorce. You’re entering a new era of life, and you need a vibe to match that. Switching up your hairstyle or color is an easy first step, and we’ve seen it time and again. For instance, Ben Affleck sported a shocking breakup haircut after his divorce from JLo, and Pete Davidson straight-up shaved his head after he and Kim Kardashian ended things. Now Nicole Kidman has debuted her own fresh look:

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Holland star showed off her new ‘do October 6, when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, for the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show.

It’s such a good look on her, too, which admittedly isn’t always the case when it comes to bangs. (Thank goodness she didn’t go the Courteney Cox Scream route and do the infamous Gale Weathers bangs.) It’s such a small change but can make such a huge impact on your overall look, and Nicole Kidman wears the style perfectly, with her blonde waves flowing over her shoulders.

Nicole Kidman’s in good company when it comes to the breakup bangs. Years ago, Ana de Armas sported a cute bob with bangs after her split from Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez followed her breakup with A-Rod by experimenting with several bangs/no-bangs styles.

There’s no arguing that the star of Lioness — which just got renewed for Season 3 — is looking good, but it’s probably safe to say this hasn’t been the easiest week for her, as she was reportedly “dreading” their breakup news going public. While there’s no confirmation about what caused Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to split after 20 years, many of their past issues and awkward interviews have resurfaced for fans to view through this new lens.

Then there are the rumors. In addition to some fans wondering if Keith Urban was unfaithful, some sources are reporting that a so-called “Cocaine Clause” in the couple’s prenuptial agreement would entitle the country music singer to more than $11 million from Nicole Kidman, though the divorce petition states no spousal or child support will be given to either party.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have remained fairly private about their relationship over the years — and apparently had no interest in working together — so it’s unlikely that we’ll start hearing a lot now about what happened in the end. We do know, however, that Kidman should have plenty of work to keep her busy.

Practical Magic 2 is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar after wrapping last month, and you can stream the first two seasons of Lioness with a Paramount+ subscription ahead of its upcoming third season.