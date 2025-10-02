Dakota Johnson Always Rocks Her Tan Lines On The Red Carpet, And It's So Refreshing

There are lots of little things celebrities do when they are getting ready for red carpets. Everything from hair and nails to jewelry and makeup is usually carefully thought out and aligned when celebrity fashion is involved. Celebs often look their best on red carpets, but going glam is not always the most realistic representation of who people are and what they really look like. Which is why I’ve been so enamored with Dakota Johnson showing off her tan lines this summer at all kinds of events.

Listen, tan lines are super common in the summer. Even celebrities get busy posting gorgeous vacation pics and busting out their summer black bikinis , like Johnson did with mom Melanie Griffith earlier this summer. So, you’d think that red carpets would be filled with tan lines. But thanks to the magic of the spray tan (and makeup), tan lines don't crop up as much as you'd think.

However, Dakota Johnson made the summer of 2025 the summer tan lines were OK on the carpet. She showed them off in full force at the 59th Karlovy Vary Film Festival, for one example.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Honestly, I’m not sure how much people were paying attention to her tan lines given the super cool bust line of her structured dress by Mugler. Velvet was a bold choice for July, but I was here for it.

I’m not saying Johnson gives zero f–ks about her red carpet looks, either. She clearly puts a lot of time, thought, and effort into her outfits, most notably method dressing in a sheer web dress for Madame Web. However, I applaud her getting real about how summer means bikini lines, and that it’s OK to keep them on full display. She did it again whilst wearing this Splitsville premiere dress:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That dress was by Gucci, and while my eyes are certainly drawn to the shiny material, it’s clear she didn’t worry about her tan lines too much.

All in all, it’s refreshing to see a celebrity not going through all the usual hoops to go fully glam on the red carpet. Hopefully it starts a more common trend of good times and tan lines on carpets. We're getting into more wintry looks from Johnson of late, but next summer, let's bring on the sock lines, shorts lines, bikini lines and more!