Dakota Johnson Turned Heads In Electric Blue Ballgown With Sheer Top And Wild Voluminous Bottom

It’s safe to say that Dakota Johnson’s signature red carpet look has been baring all in sheer glamour. Ever since she donned a sheer black dress for the 2024 Gucci show , the Fifty Shades of Grey actress’ see-through gowns are the perfect blend of daring sensuality and elegance. Johnson continued to turn heads posing for the cameras with her latest sheer ballgown colored in electric blue with a wild voluminous bottom.

Florence Pugh may have broken the internet with her “Free the Nipple” pink Valentino dress in 2023, but actresses like Dakota Johnson have helped popularize the alluring trend. While accepting the Golden Eye Award for Splitsville during the 21st Zurich Film Festival, the American actress continued to bring back the sheer look in an electric ballgown that attracts attention in the best way:

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

Dakota Johnson shows her determined commitment to the sheer look, wearing a transparent Gucci dress that’s a glowing shade of cobalt blue. The Madame Web actress is all smiles in this long-sleeved see-through gown, casting an understandable confidence behind her signature red carpet look.

The Materialists star didn’t experience the excitement of her latest fashion ensemble alone. She made sure to pose with her Splitsville director, Michael Angelo Covino, at the movie’s Opening Green Carpet below:

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

Through this wide-angle photo, you can see Dakota Johnson’s eye-piercing blue gown in full, which features a poufy skirt that goes down to the floor. The voluminous bottom piece helps make the outfit more fun as well as effortlessly glamorous. If The Peanut Button Falcon actress keeps this standout trend up, she’ll be the center of attention at every film premiere she attends.

What I love about each of The Social Network actress’s sheer looks is that they’re all so unique from one another. Whether she updated her see-through film festival look for fall , looking like a classic flower child, or sports gorgeous floral goth at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women, you can’t help but dig each outfit. It’s a fearless approach to fashion that the talented actress continues to make entirely her own.

Not only did Johnson bring her transparent look to red carpets, but she also did so in talk show interviews. On Late Night with Seth Meyers, she wore a sheer bodysuit that made the Suspiria actress look like a real disco queen. No matter what the occasion is, Johnson is bringing her daring fashion statement to life.

