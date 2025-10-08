Kim Kardashian Just Had The Same Question I Had After She Debuted A Pixie Cut At Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is upon us, which means the biggest names in celebrity fashion have descended on the City of Lights to show off their best looks as designers preview their lines for the upcoming season. Kim Kardashian is a regular fixture there, and she proved again why she’s always one to watch. The SKIMS boss debuted a new pixie cut, and now I'm asking the same question she did.

We’ve already seen a lot of amazing looks out of Paris Fashion Week, including from Nicole Kidman, who used the event to debut her “breakup bangs” amidst her divorce from Keith Urban. She wasn’t the only one to show off a drastic new hairstyle, though, as Kim Kardashian stunned the crowds with this look:

The above photo was taken at the Maison Margiela Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 4, and my goodness — between Kim Kardashian’s new pixie cut and Kris Jenner’s new face, they might be morphing into one superhuman before our very eyes! Kim joked on The Kardashians that she was turning into her mother, but I thought that was just in reference to becoming North West’s momager.

But Kim Kardashian posed an interesting question, as she shared photos of her new ‘do on her Instagram Stories, with a headline declaring pixies the cut of the season, and honestly, it’s the same thing I’m asking:

Should we really cut it?

There’s no doubt it’s a big decision. Even though (for the most part) hair will eventually grow back, you’re making a commitment when you choose to go that short. Law & Order’s Mariska Hargitay claims she almost got fired for her own pixie cut back in the show’s earlier seasons.

It’s often worth the risk, though, because the short style just fits some people. Emma Stone is one, as people were obsessed with the pixie cut she sported after having to shave her head for her role in the upcoming film Bugonia, which is coming to the 2025 movie calendar later this month.

I’d say the cut also looks fabulous on Kim Kardashian, who has been known to sport a variety of different looks and colors. Earlier this year she flirted with having shorter hair, showing off a bob at one of her children’s birthday parties. If pixie cuts are the look of this season, last winter must have been all about bobs, because other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also tried the shoulder-length look.

So I extend the question to them as well. Will we see Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner or the others follow in Kim’s footsteps with pixies of their own? Should they really cut it?

We’ll be seeing more of the reality TV stars (and their assorted hairstyles) soon, as The Kardashians Season 7 premieres Thursday, October 23, for fans with a Hulu subscription. Kim Kardashian’s legal drama All’s Fair is also coming soon, with its premiere set for November, also on Hulu.