Forget Dakota Johnson's Spider-Web Netted Look, She Wore An Even Cooler See-Through Bodysuit That Was Sheer Disco On Late Night

Dakota Johnson is on the see-through train, and it doesn’t look like she intends to get off any time soon. Recently, the Fifty Shades star turned heads when she debuted her Saturday Night Live afterparty see-through look . Then Johnson stepped out in an especially appropriate sheer chain attire , with the Madame Web cast member paying homage to her upcoming Spider-Man movie . Well, she’s at it again, and it’s time to forget that netted look. That's because the actress stepped out in an even cooler see-through bodysuit that was sheer disco during a late-night TV appearance.

The Social Network alum's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers (which was shared on YouTube) saw her dish on everything Madame Web. That included her love for her “annoying Gen Z” co-stars. But what was genuinely eye-catching was her full-body suit and a sheer disco-like dress. The ensemble, which you can see below, is a look truly befitting an upcoming superhero movie or, perhaps, the set of Saturday Night Fever:

(Image credit: Photo by Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images (edited) )

As mentioned, Dakota Johnson has embraced the sheer fashion trend on several occasions. That includes a standout moment in a translucent black dress during a Gucci event in South Korea and a shift to a knitted, off-white maxi dress with '70s flair at Colorado's Telluride Film Festival, which she attended for her movie Daddio. You can get another look at her latest fit down below:

(Image credit: NBC)

The Am I Okay? performer has a knack for assembling some truly eye-catching wardrobes. What is your personal favorite? For me, I have to go with the chain web look. How iconic is it? The look echoes the daring metallic styles of Miley Cyrus and Megan Fox . The “Wrecking Ball” performer actually made a pretty loud statement in a sheer metal dress crafted from golden safety pins at the Grammys on February 4.

That same evening, Megan Fox made a striking return to Instagram in a similar chainmail dress. Despite the glamorous appearances of these celebrities, wearing metal as fabric poses comfort challenges, as demonstrated by Kim Kardashian's restrictive metallic dress in 2022. Conversely, Emily Ratajkowski appeared more at ease in her sheer, chainmail-like dress at last year's Oscars party.

The actress continues demonstrating her versatility beyond her outfit choices by hosting Season 49 of Saturday Night Live. Madame Web, which is scheduled to release as part of the 2024 movie calendar on February 14, will mark her first foray into the superhero realm. The film's trailer, which suggests a darker turn for Spider-Man, has sparked confusion among fans and even for the comic character's original creator.

Will the Suspiria actress have more see-through or metal looks ahead of her web-spinning appearance as the latest superhero in Sony’s extended Spider Universe? Only time will tell. But, based on her track record, I certainly wouldn't be surprised if she whipped out a few more pitch-perfect sheer fits while doing press for her latest movie.