Kim Kardashian Publicly Commented After Kanye West Claims He's Not Allowed To See Their Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been in the midst of a divorce for about a year now, and, as things have progressed, their legal and personal disputes have become incredibly public. West, in particular, has taken to social media to make accusations against his ex on a number of occasions. Something he’s taken great issue with is his alleged access to their kids and, just recently, he once again claimed that he’s not allowed to see them on a consistent basis. Kardashian, however, has since publicly commented on the matter and didn’t mince words when doing so.

This past Monday, Kanye West took to Instagram to post a photo of a backpack belonging to his and Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North. Three pins were attached to it, one of West’s face, one of Kardashian’s and another of an alien. In his caption, the Grammy winner claimed the book bag was worn by his daughter when he was “allowed” to see her last week:

This was on my daughters back pack when I was “allowed” to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive

The post, which has drawn over one million likes as of this writing, drew a myriad of responses, including one from Kim Kardashian herself. In a since-deleted comment that was captured by People , she responded to his claims and asked him to “stop this narrative”:

Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.

Ye first explained his ex’s supposed co-parenting methods earlier this year during a wide-ranging interview. At the time, he recalled a situation in which he was allegedly barred from entering the SKIMS founder’s home when he arrived to take their children to school. According to him, those rules “hadn’t been defined” at the time. He also asserted that her new (Instagram-official) boyfriend, Pete Davidson , was inside the house during the situation. Around the same time, he also claimed he hadn’t been invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday party. He subsequently shouted out Kylie Jenner and Travis Barker for helping him make it to the event.

Kim Kardashian reportedly wasn’t happy with her former beau’s comments, as sources claim that she wants her children ”to have a strong relationship with both parents.” However, she also reportedly wants her ex to “respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place” for their children.”

When it comes to parenting, the two stars also came into conflict over North’s TikTok usage . The “Jesus Walks” writer called out his former spouse, saying that their child can only use the social media app if he approves the content. The Kardashians star clapped back , stating that his “constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

It remains to be seen whether Kim Kardashian and Kanye West can come to an agreement when it comes to parenting their children moving forward. But in the meantime, both seem to be sticking firmly to their views of the situation.