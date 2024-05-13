The horror genre has ben thriving for years, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels. That includes the Scream franchise, which has had two wildly successful sequels in recent years (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). While Scream 7 is on the way, there have been some major casting shakeups. So did Jenna Ortega support Melissa Barrera after her Scream firing? Here's what she says.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but it won't feature the Carpenter Sisters, played in the last two movies by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Fans were bummed when it was revealed that Ortega also wouldn't be back, with her team citing a scheduling conflict. But do the two actresses still share sisterly bond after this shakeup? While speaking with ScreenRant, Barrera opened up about the Wednesday star's continued support, offering:

We talked a lot when it went down. She was checking in on me, and was super sweet. We haven't spoken in a while, but she's busy. She's crazy busy. And she's also not a great texter backer. [Chuckles] So, every time that I text her, I know, eventually, she'll get back to me. And she's just not glued to her phone like some of us are, I am glued to my phone. Which, bless her, good for her. But yeah, with her, it's one of those things where no matter if you don't talk for months, when we do call each other, or when we do connect or see each other somewhere, it's like no time has passed. We go right back to where we left off, so I am always cheering her on and I'm rooting for her, and I will protect her forever with my life.

There you have it. Clearly the bonds formed between Barrera and Ortega are strong, and extend off set. Even if texting isn't their strongest suit, it seems like they've got each other's back. And who knows, maybe Barrera could return to Scream with her onscreen sister sometime in the future. Hey, I can hope.

Given how Sam and Tara Carpenter were the main characters of the previous two Scream movies, it definitely feels like the franchise is going through a chance. But smart money says fans will still come to theaters, especially with Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott.

It's unclear how things are shaking up behind the scenes, but it's possible that Barrera and Ortega's departure allowed Campbell to negotiate for a higher pay check in Scream 7. Fans will remember she dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, marking the first and only installment of the franchise without final girl Sidney Prescott.

Indeed, it seems like Barrera has been given a ton of support from the Scream cast in the wake of her firing. The internet also seems galvanized in favor of the Abigail actress, so maybe her return to the slasher property is possible. Only time will tell.

Scream 7 is in development now and doesn't currently have a release date. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.