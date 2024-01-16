Did Mortal Kombat 2 Just Reveal A Big Villain?

While video game movies have historically failed to impress audiences, the subgenre has been experiencing a bit of a renaissance lately. Titles like Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog released and became some of the best video game movies, and the new Mortal Kombat movie also impressed those with a Max subscription. A sequel is currently filming, and a fan favorite villain from the games might have recently been revealed.

What we know about Mortal Kombat 2 is fairly limited, but the generations of fans are eager to see what fighters get in on the fun for the sequel. After some strike-related issues, Mortal Kombat's sequel is back filming. Producer Todd Garner tweeted out an image from the set, which has led some fans to thinking that the magical villain Quan-Chi might factor into the next chapter. Check it out below:

pic.twitter.com/x94EyQieLzJanuary 14, 2024 See more

Well, I'm intrigued. While this isn't an official confirmation for Quan-Chi, the character's super white complexion has fans thinking that the evil wizard might joining the bloody fun of Mortal Kombat 2. We'll just have to wait for more information from the studio.

Mortal Kombat 2 is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming video game movies, and little teases like this should only help to buoy fan excitement for that project. There are ton of characters from the games for the filmmakers to pull from, and Quan-Chi does seem like an excellent choice, as he's one of the franchise's most iconic villains.

(Image credit: NetherRealm Studios)

After a few small appearances, Quan-Chi became a main character in the video game franchise in 2002's Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, making one half of the titular team-up. He worked with his fellow magic evildoer Shang Tsung, and managed to kill the hero Liu Kang prior to that game's events. It's a truly iconic chapter of the game series, and Quan-Chi has been a playable character in most of the games that followed. That includes being a DLC character in the most recent game Mortal Kombat 1 alongside Invincible's Omni-Man.

There are a number of things that Mortal Kombat fans want to see in the live-action sequel, and seeing he Deadly Alliance come together would definitely be thrilling. The original movie functioned as more of a prequel, as the tournament didn't actually happen throughout its runtime. That's expected to be what goes down in the follow-up, including new fighters like Karl Urban's Johnny Cage. As such, Quan-Chi doesn't seem totally out of the question. We'll just have to see if this fan theory comes to fruition.

Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't have a release date, but it's expected to get a full theatrical release. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.