The Sheep Detectives Delighted Me, And As A Mystery Novel Fan, I Really Loved A Few Elements

I heard that The Sheep Detectives may seem like a silly movie, but it has a lot of heart. Therefore, I couldn’t wait to watch it once it became available on streaming services. The film is one of the movies that makes the Prime Video subscription a must for movie fans. It’s a nice blend of comedy, drama, and a very intriguing mystery.

The mystery elements are really what made The Sheep Detectives endearing. It feels like a classic mystery film, just with sheep trying to solve the murder. Come for the sheep, stay for the movie’s love of mystery novels.

Warning: The Sheep Detectives spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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The Sheep Detectives Follows Many Standard Mystery Novels, But in A Children's Book Way

The Sheep Detectives feels like what happens when a children’s book and a mystery novel marry. It has elements and qualities of both. The abundance of animals gives it the same whimsy and imagination that you would see in a beloved children’s book or fairytale.

The animals also have some innocence that only comes from fictional animals. However, despite the animals’ playfulness, The Sheep Detectives mimics mostly aspects and elements of mystery novels. The animals make the adventure and story cute, but it’s a dark concept with murder, betrayal, and the sad toll and burden of death and grief.

The Sheep Detectives is based on the German book, Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Story by Leonie Swann. I am not sure if the original novel has the same children’s book mixed with mystery novel quality, but it novel origins automatically give it more of a fable quality.

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It Highlights The Power Of Reading, Especially Fiction

George (Hugh Jackman) reading to his animals helps them develop a bond with him. Lily (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) develops a love for mysteries, which makes her such a good detective. The movie implies that reading can become an educational tool that makes people more intelligent, but also better at their jobs.