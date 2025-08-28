Does The Conjuring: Last Rites Deliver A Satisfying Conclusion To The Franchise? The First Reactions To The New Horror Movie Are Online
The film arrives in theaters on September 5.
In the last 12 years, few horror franchises have been able to develop the momentum of the Conjuring Universe. Director James Wan's seminal film in the canon was an instant hit in 2013, and it has since spawned the most complex cinematic continuity outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including two separate spin-off series with multiple installments). In September, however, the long big screen journey of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's Ed and Lorraine Warren will be coming to an end, and everyone will be asking the same question: does it stick the landing?
Tonight, the first answers to that question have arrived online, as the first reactions to the upcoming horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites are being posted on social media. The film, directed my Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II), finds its lead characters nearing the end of their shared career as demonologists, but before they can retire from the battle against evil, the first find themselves traveling to West Pittston, Pennsylvania to investigate a dangerous haunting in a home owned by the Smurl family.
Critic/journalist Perri Nemiroff has posted on her personal Twitter account that The Conjuring: Last Rites doesn't quite hit the high highs of The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, but she loves the way that the movie concludes the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, and she goes as far as to say that Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the roles represents "some of the very best casting of all time." She writes:
Likewise, Coming Soon's Jonathan Sims doesn't think that The Conjuring: Last Rites will be remembered by fans as a high point for the series, and he doesn't appreciate the return to the haunted house plotline. That being said, he agrees that it's "nice" to once again Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga paired and celebrating their on-screen chemistry:
Easily the most positive reaction of those shared online so far is from self-described producer, movie influencer and film critic Andre St. Albin, who writes that the new film is a "must-see epic conclusion." In addition to including more praise for the leads, there is also a special shoutout to actress Mia Tomlinson, who plays Ed and Lorraine's daughter Judy Warren:
More reactions will be arriving online in the coming days, with the review embargo set for the middle of next week, but audiences everywhere will be able to judge the movie for themselves when The Conjuring: Last Rites arrives in theaters across the country on September 5.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.