After Emily Blunt Lands Her First Oscar Nomination The Internet Is Hyped, And I Couldn’t Be Happier For Her
She deserves her flowers!
Emily Blunt has turned in some masterful performances over the course of her career, and 2023 marked what is easily one of her best. She was a member of the Oppenheimer cast, playing the role of the eponymous physicist’s wife, Kitty. Considering the immense praise she has received, it should come as no surprise that Blunt is among 2024’s Oscar nominees as a Best Supporting Actress contender. This is particularly exciting, because it marks the first time she’s ever been nominated. Now, the Internet is hyped, and I honestly couldn’t be happier for the star myself.
It goes without saying that Christopher Nolan’s historical drama features a highly impressive cast, featuring the likes of Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. – who also received Oscar nods. While they’re getting their share of praise, the love for the beloved Devil Wears Prada cast member. The reactions that have been popping up on X are too sweet and funny. One user celebrated by sharing a number of stills of the star as she appears in some of the film’s key scenes:
SHE FINALLY DID IT! 😭😭😭Emily Blunt has been nominated as “Best Supporting Actress” at the Oscars for her role in #Oppenheimer. This is her FIRST ever nomination. #Oscars 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WqbC6uQMA2January 23, 2024
Considering the brilliant work she’s done, this moment has absolutely been a long time coming for Emily Blunt. Some fans have chosen to convey their excitement through fun memes and videos. The person whose post is embedded down below features a clip that gives you a pretty good idea of how they’re feeling about the Academy Award nomination:
EMILY BLUNT OSCAR NOMINATED ACTRESS AND THE WORLD SMILED pic.twitter.com/THz3VahGMdJanuary 23, 2024
What I love just as much as the outpouring of love for the A Quiet Place star is the fact that some people are also using the occasion to drop interesting facts related to either movies or awards season. A person took to X, for example, to drop a fascinating tidbit about the actress that I was completely unaware of:
FOR 5 YEARS EMILY BLUNT HAS BEEN THE ONLY FEMALE ACTRESS TO HAVE WON A SAG AWARD WITHOUT BEING NOMINATED FOR AN OSCAR AND NOW SHE FINALLY HAS IT I AM SO PROUD OF HER pic.twitter.com/QgB8Fv6l3IJanuary 23, 2024
That piece of information was further confirmed by People, as the star was indeed only one of two performers who’d never received any kind of nod from the Academy but had won a Screen Actors Guild Award. The sole actor to hold that title now is Idris Elba. So this is truly a moment in history for the Sicario star, and the aforementioned point isn’t the only reason for that. As someone else sweetly pointed out, there’s another reason for folks to celebrate:
Emily Blunt and America Ferrera nominated for Oscars in the same category…this is a win 2006 pop culture pic.twitter.com/MGKYiJFVFJJanuary 23, 2024
I can’t think of two hard-working stars who’ve earned this moment more than America Ferrera, who starred in Barbie, and Emily Blunt. I’d agree that this is indeed a major win for those of us who were living for movies and TV in 2006.
Speaking to Emily Blunt’s role specifically though, Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer was a complex individual to play. She served as a source of support for her husband amid his work but also struggled with her own personal demons. Blunt perfectly played out those aspects of the character, totally taking on those darker elements as well. Despite that, the star was apparently provided levity behind the scenes and, in doing so, she fulfilled one rule that co-star Cillian Murphy has whenever he’s on a set.
The Mary Poppins Returns star is up against some major talents in her category. Aside from America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Jodie Foster (Nyad) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers). Whether she wins or loses, it truly is simply an honor that she received a nomination. As a fan of hers and the movie she starred in, I can say that I’ll be rooting for her (and the other ladies as well) during the big night.
Oppenheimer will be available to stream with a Peacock subscription starting on February 16. Also check out the 2024 movie schedule so that you’ll know about her upcoming features, The Fall Guy and IF.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Jeff McCobb
By Carly Levy
By Megan Behnke
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann