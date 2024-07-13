Amazon Has A Perfect, 93% Rated Follow-Up To Bridgerton -- If You're OK Getting A Little Weird

It’s no secret that Bridgerton has dominated on Netflix since its release on the 2024 TV schedule . However, now the excruciating wait for Season 4 has begun. Luckily, to fill that time, I have the perfect recommendation for you. Amazon Prime has released a period romance with a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes that has big Bridgerton energy. However, you need to be OK with things getting a little weird…

As the long wait for Bridgerton Season 4 begins and the swooning over Colin and Penelope’s love story continues, I have been on the lookout for another romance to fill the void left by the Netflix series. Enter, Amazon Prime’s My Lady Jane.

Like the Netflix regency romance, My Lady Jane is a period piece with a sweet and spicy love story at its center and modern music throughout, and it is critically acclaimed and culturally beloved. However, that’s basically where the similarities end.

Currently, My Lady Jane sits at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, and clearly people are loving staying in the romance genre a little bit longer!

I also think that it’s a refreshing take on a period romance, which is another reason I think fans are falling hard for it. I know it’s a big reason why I quickly started thinking of it as one of Amazon Prime's best shows and one of my favorite series of the year.

The show follows Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) – yes, she's the real Jane Grey from history who was named queen and then beheaded a few days later – as she is forced into a marriage and unexpectedly inherits the crown. As the opening narration of the show makes abundantly clear, staying historically accurate is not one of this show's goals, though. The narrator literally says:

Fuck that. What if history were different?

And so begins a wild, raunchy, silly and romantic tale that involves Jane lusting after a fellow named Guildford (Edward Bluemel), her trying to make her country better, absolutely crazy and hilarious family dynamics, and more fun surprises in the form of magical creatures and evil royal siblings.

So, if you are looking for a show like Bridgerton , and you are thinking about My Lady Jane, be warned that it’s more unconventional than the Netflix show, but it’s in the best way.

To put this into perspective, in some ways the Prime Video show has more in common tonally with The Boys than it does with Bridgerton. Both Prime Video shows subvert expectations of their respective genres, they’re wicked funny and they’re not afraid to push the boundaries.

Even the supes show creator, Eric Kripke, sang his praises for My Lady Jane , noting that the romance’s showrunner Meredith Glynn was also a producer on The Boys. He said that the show is “loaded with nudity, swears, violence, punk rock vibes & heart,” and hilariously ended his recommendation with “eat my butt Bridgerton” (complimentary). And he’s so right!

Honestly, if that wasn’t enough to sell you on this critically acclaimed fantastical period romance, I’m not sure what will. It’s romantic, spicy and stylish like Bridgerton, and it’s also weird, funny and unexpected in the ways of shows like The Boys.