The Low-Cut Neckline. The Chunky Jewelry. Emily Ratajkowski's Birthday Look Is Giving Me All The Bella Thorne Vibes

It’s an interesting time for fashion, as a hodge-podge of different styles light up the red carpets and the streets. Zendaya's proven early aughts fashion is in. Tenniscore is in. Big, chunky jewelry is in. Low-rise and low-cut is in. Honestly, sixties shift dresses are in. In this anything goes world, I was very intrigued to see both Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Thorne channeling similar looks recently, yet doing a good job of making those looks fit their own personal aesthetics.

Emily Ratajkowski took to social media to share some pics from her 33rd birthday celebration during the week of June 7th. She shared sweet pics with her son Sly, as well as other more personal moments, including a sultry bathtub pic. However, the look that’s really standing out to me is her black birthday corset outfit with its accompanying red necklace. It's very girl next door and very of-the-moment at once.

Emily Ratajkowski is always willing to take risks with her fashion choices, even trying out the viral chain mail look this past spring. The low-cut neckline here is no exception. In fact, corset fashion has been all the rage in recent months, with even the likes of Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez trying out demure takes on the style. Florence Pugh’s corset look was a bit more daring, and others like Megan Fox have gone dramatic with their own takes.

Meanwhile, while Bella Thorne wasn’t rocking a corset at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, she also paired a low-cut, structured black dress with big, red jewelry. Her Nicolas Jebran dress amped up the wow factor considerably, but it’s still giving the same vibes as Ratajkowski’s --just a whole lot fancier, and presumably, pricier.

In fact, that necklace is 18 carat white gold with very large stones set in it. The necklace was from Chopard and consisted of 123.18-carat pear-shaped rubellite and 65.24-carat diamonds (via People). It's probably not something I'd be willing to cart around on vacation (just saying), but it really was perfect for the red carpet.

What I like about Emily Ratajkowski’s take on the trend is that it’s casual, but still dressy enough for a night out. When juxtaposed with Thorne’s glam, head-turning dress, it's almost like they represent the opposite sides of the same coin, a how-to of ways to make heads turn this summer.

I feel like these structured, low-cut looks are going to be a mainstay for a while, and although I kind of preferred the statement necklaces of 2014 to the chunky chokers of 2024, there's no doubt there are a lot of cool and unique ways to style your 'fits right now. Now excuse me while I peruse around for my own structured corset top.