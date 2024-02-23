Megan Fox's Spiky Take On The Corset Is To Die For (Kinda Literally)

We’ve seen some pretty hot fashion trends over the past year. Celebrities have flaunted their black bikinis , showed off some daring sheer looks and added plenty of pink to complete their Barbiecore missions. Now, however, it seems the corset is king. Taylor Swift shifted the narrative away from sheer on Grammys night with her white corset dress, but never sleep on Megan Fox. The Jennifer’s Body star put her own spin on the look this month in a black corset that was (almost literally) to die for.

Megan Fox turned some heads — and likely had people giving her a wide berth — when she attended The One Party by Uber in Las Vegas in a dangerous-looking spiky corset that she paired with black latex pants. Check out the ensemble below:

(Image credit: Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Uber)

The soft pink waves that fell down the actress’ shoulders were a contrast to her outfit, which looked ready to shoot quills any potential predators, as she paired the outfit with clear heels that gave her feet a very Barbie-esque shape.

Hopefully Megan Fox didn’t have to get too close to the other patrons at the concert event, because it seems like it would be pretty easy to accidentally prick passersby who got too close. I also have to wonder if she was even able to sit comfortably in her spiky suit. Speaking of spiky suits, Megan Fox’s studded corset gave me major flashbacks to the wild ensemble that her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly sported at the American Music Awards a year ago, as he looked every bit a porcupine in his needle-studded purple blazer and matching pants.

Megan Fox has been experimenting with her style lately, and it looks like adding metals into her wardrobe is part of that, as well as corsets, of course. She recently rocked a revealing chainmail dress and gave us a whole new perspective on what a mother should look like when she paired a laced-up top with zipper panties and thigh-high cowboy boots.

She may be mastering the new trend, but plenty of other celebs are taking sexy swings at it too. In addition to Taylor Swift’s Grammys gown, Doja Cat embraced the waist-cinching style on music’s biggest night. Victoria Monét accepted her trophy in a brown Versace corset, while Lizzo presented one in a black leather piece. Even Kylie Minogue got in on the fun with a cherry red corseted gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

Florence Pugh, who is always in the fashion conversation adorned a silver bodice at the BAFTAS, and Jennifer Lopez combined the corset and sheer looks on the This Is Me… Now red carpet , pairing a black top with a long see-through skirt. Miley Cyrus has flaunted the look as well, donning a cinched black dress for an iconic British Vogue cover shoot .

It’s no wonder why so many famous fashionistas are trying out the corset dress, because the looks they’re serving are stunning. I especially love the daring twists that Megan Fox has been showing off, and hopefully there’s a lot more where this studded look came from.