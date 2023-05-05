Kylie Jenner Levels Up (Alleged) Relationship With Timothée Chalamet Thanks To Met Gala Collaboration

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have both been back on the dating scene in recent months, following splits from their respective partners , Devin Booker and Travis Scott. The reality stars are already used to having their every move scrutinized, and that’s only been amplified lately, as they both appear to be moving on with some pretty big names in entertainment. After Kendall and rumored beau Bad Bunny walked the Met Gala carpet separately, Kylie’s collaboration for the big event increased speculation regarding her alleged relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Rumors about Kim Kardashian ’s youngest sister and the Dune: Part Two star started in early April, with US Weekly reporting they had hung out a couple of times and that Kylie Jenner was open to seeing where things go. It’s possible that her dress at this year’s Met Gala was a sign that things are moving forward, as the makeup mogul rocked a red gown from Haider Ackermann, who just happens to be a longtime friend of Timothée Chalamet’s. Jenner shouted out the French designer on Instagram , saying, “you make my fashion dreams come true.”

The theme for the 2023 event was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in memory of the creative director of Chanel and Fendi who died in 2019, and while Jared Leto, Doja Cat and Lil Nas X went full feline and many others dressed in classic black-and-white ensembles, Kylie Jenner was a bold pop of color. The train of her dress was lined in cauliflower blue, and it doubled as a robe that she wore over the shoulder.

That wasn’t even the only Haider Ackermann look she showed off that night, as Page Six reports she changed into a black gown from the designer for the afterparty.

It could be considered a stretch to think this is confirmation that she and Timothée Chalamet are, indeed, an item, but Chalamet’s relationship with Haider Ackermann is well-documented. Ackermann was the man responsible for the actor’s red hot backless jumpsuit that he wore to the premiere of his cannibal movie Bones & All, and he showed his love for the star with an Instagram post at the time:

Timothée Chalamet had only glowing things to say about the designer in an interview with System Magazine from Fall 2022, telling them:

Haider is one of my closest friends and a creative from a lost era – his is the rare passion that cares about the purity of design, shapes, colours, textures, and the feelings they evoke. He couldn’t possibly pretend to care about a fashion cycle or algorithm-influenced trends – his talent and creativity are set to last because he is following his own drum beat, no one else’s.

While Timothée Chalamet was not present at this year’s Met Gala, he made waves back in 2021 with a white satin Haiden Ackermann jacket, which he wore with Rick Owens sweatpants and Converse sneakers. Could the Wonka star be responsible for connecting Kylie Jenner to the designer for her own Met Gala moment?