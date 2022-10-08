See Emma Stone And Her Husband Humorously React While Getting Booed At Baseball Game

Sorry, Spider-Man. Emma Stone was not rooting for the Marvel hero’s hometown team, Queens’ Mets when she attended a baseball game, Friday night. Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, attended the New York-based game in San Diego Padres attire, and they were booed by the crowd when the jumbotron gave them a moment on the big screen. However, the celebrity couple had a humorous reaction to the development.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary seemed unbothered by the crowd’s reaction to being fans of the Padres. As a matter of fact, they delighted in it with a simple gesture. Check out their funny reactions, via ESPN :

A post shared by ESPN (@espn) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Oscar winner looked at the camera with a humorous shrug before taking a giant sip of beer during the game, whilst her husband tipped his Padres cap and raised his glass. And hey, even though they were on enemy territory enjoying the Padres-Mets game at the home of the Mets, they had nothing to be embarrassed about that night. The Padres ended up beating the Mets 7 to 1. So I'd say they had a great night, all things considered.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary met back in 2016 when the actress hosted Saturday Night Live, which McCary was a writer on. The pair got engaged in late 2019 and then tied the knot in September of 2020. They have since started a family together, as they share a daughter together, who is nearly two years old now. Stone and McCary have shown their Padres spirit at baseball games before, and they are clearly all good with showing their love for the team -- even in enemy territory.

Dave McCary is a native of San Diego, California, so his allegience to the Padres makes perfect sense, in spite of his work at NBC's New York-based sketch comedy show. His wife, on the other hand, grew up in Arizona before making it in Hollywood and starring in films like Superbad, La La Land and Cruella.

While it’s been over a year since we’ve seen a new Emma Stone movie, the actress recently signed on to work with director Yorgos Lanthimos following their collaboration on The Favourite. Stone will star alongside Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael and Spider-Man’s Willem Dafoe in Poor Things, which is expected to be among 2023’s movie releases . The film is described as a different take on Frankenstein that sees Stone’s living in the Victorian era character brought back to life by an eccentric scientist played by Dafoe.

It’ll be exciting to see star unite with the Green Goblin actor after missing out on reprising her role as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Her Amazing Spider-Man co-star and former partner, Andrew Garfield, got to slip back into his spider suit in the 2021 box office hit, which the actor playfully kept from Stone , along with the entire fandom, ahead of its release. Also on the docket for her is a sequel to Cruella for Disney , which some believe Taylor Swift will be part of as well .

While Mets fans weren't happy with Emma Stone right now, the actress looked like she was having a blast of a Friday date night seeing her team play at Citi Field. Let's all take a page out of her and Dave McCary's book and take any kind of criticism with such humor.