Emma Watson Could Never Film Another Movie Again, But As Long As She Keeps Giving Me Fashion Ideas, I’m Here For It

Emma Watson is one of the most underrated stylish celebrities. She keeps it simple, using elements of traditional Hollywood glam and comfortable streetwear to generate adorable looks. To me, the best thing about her style is that it’s replicable, making it easy for fans to pull from some of her best fashion moments for their own style. She hasn’t been seen on the big screen in a while, but her Milan Fashion Week ensemble was enough to satisfy fans of the actress, as the Harry Potter alum sported a stunning look at the fashion event.

Some use fashion week as an opportunity to experiment with big, maximalist outfits, but Watson took it back to the basics when she stepped out in Italy this week. The Little Women star rocked a preppy white mock-neck sweater, paired with a classic double-breasted black mini skirt. She styled the look with a simple pair of nude heels and a casual hair and makeup look. The ensemble was adorned with gold buttons, adding a '60s flair. You can see her below:

(Image credit: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

The entire street style was designed by Prada, a brand Watson is an ambassador for. She makes the basics look effortlessly chic, showing a cute outfit idea as the colder months begin. You can see another photo below:

(Image credit: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

She looks so incredible in this outfit; I’m about to buy a million white sweaters and black skirts ASAP. While experimenting with fashion is such a fun part of the industry, there’s something so magnetizing and cool about styling classic elements that people have access to. Watson has worn unique pieces before, like the viral floating dress she posted on her Instagram, but her inner beauty truly shines with more understated pieces. I’m still not over that elegant lace Fendi gown The Beauty and the Beast actress wore to the Oscars this year.

While Watson may be seen frequently in the fashion world, rocking cute looks and directing Prada campaigns, she hasn’t been seen on the silver screen in a while. After starring as Meg March in Little Women back in 2019, she stepped away from acting, prompting many to speculate the 33-year-old was retiring from the biz. She later cited her own unhappiness in the creative process as her reason for taking a break from movies.

This hasn’t stopped the Bling Ring star from pursuing other professional endeavors, including owning a gin brand called Renais with her brother, and expressing an interest in working behind the camera. Watson also continues to be a UN Ambassador and a women’s rights activist.

Fans may be missing Watson gracing us with her acting talents, but, they still can rely on her being a consistent source of fashion inspiration. Many celebrities have been embracing the subtle “quiet-luxury” trend as seen on shows like Succession, and in the closet of influencers like Sofia Richie. However, Watson has been showing off low-key looks for decades. Her outfits have always been as gorgeous as they are timeless, just like the actress herself.

You can see Emma Watson's most recent performance in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, which is available now on Starz. Fans should also check out our feature on what else to watch from the Hermione actress, including some of her roles outside of the Potter-verse.