One Exciting Way Jennifer Lopez Is Focusing On Work Amidst Ben Affleck Drama: ‘There Is No Point In Her Going Into It Unless It’s Big’
JLo is focusing on work as divorce from Ben Affleck continues on.
Jennifer Lopez has had a long and wildly successful career as a pop star/actress/producer. And while there are countless headlines coming out about Lopez and Ben Affleck since their split became public, they're both continuing to work non-stop. There's one particularly exciting way JLo is focusing On work amidst the Affleck drama.
Lopez filed from divorce from Affleck in late August, after rumors about them living separately circulated for months. Bennifer is reportedly using a famous divorce lawyer to handle their matters privately, as they had no prenup in place. And a report by Daily Mail revealed that she's been photographed going into a recording studio. Looks like we're already going to get some new JLo tracks!
This news might be surprising for some, considering she just released This Is Me... Now, as well as its accompanying visuals and documentary (which are streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). But it seems rumors about JLo working on a new dance song are true, as an insider told Page Six:
Honestly, sign me up. Jennifer Lopez has had a ton of dance hits throughout the years, and I'd be happy to be treated to some more. And she wouldn't be the first recording artist who used personal heartbreak to fuel new music.
This report about JLo working on new music in some ways mirrors reports about Ben Affleck throwing himself into work amidst their very public break-up. Ben and Jen also have a new movie Unstoppable making its way around the film festival circuit, with the former couple reportedly strategizing which of them would make appearances during the press tour. Add in their continued co-parenting of their children, and it certainly seems like this is as amicable a split as can be expected in Hollywood.
Lopez's most recent album, as well as its accompanying visual component, in many ways felt like it was a love letter to her husband. Affleck cameod in This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, making that part of her musical career even more tied to her ex. And one can only imagine that whatever new songs JLo is cooking up will have a very different feel.
Right now the public is wondering if Affleck and Lopez can settle the specifics of their divorce privately, or if they'll end up going to court. There are some big assets at play, including their shared mansion and Affleck's production company.
Clearly both Affleck and Lopez's careers are continuing to thrive. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.