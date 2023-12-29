Fans Think Kylie Jenner's Stunning Gold Christmas Dress Was A Timothée Chalamet Movie Reference

We already know the Kardashians go all-out where Christmas is concerned, and that includes festive fashion. And it looks like youngest sister Kylie Jenner kept up the over-the-top family traditions with her Christmas fit this year, with fans even theorizing that her yuletide look was a reference to her famous beau and Wonka star Timothée Chalamet.

In a video posted to TikTok by user @girlbosstown, the billionaire Kylie Cosmetics mogul can be seen wearing a custom floor-length, sequined gold gown from Balenciaga (per Harper's Bazaar). The gilded look was devoid of flashy jewelry or the star's usual long acrylic nails, and instead, it featured big, bouncy curls and black stiletto pumps. In the clip, you can also see Jenner's daughter, 5-year-old Stormi Webster, sporting a similar metallic frock to match her mama:

In the TikTok video, @girlbosstown "reacts to the Kardashians' Christmas Eve outfits from [her] couch" and claims that Kylie went gold this year with her party look as a nod to the lead of the Wonka cast and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The social-media user jokingly referenced "(I’ve Got a) Golden Ticket," a song from the 1971 Gene Wilder version, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory:

I've got the golden ticket!

She continued by wondering if Chalamet was there celebrating with his beauty-mogul girlfriend and if he was "on the Solvang gingerbread house" with the rest of the Kardashian clan.

It's a question echoed by many of her followers in the comments, with one user claiming that she could hear the lead of the Dune: Part 2 cast talking in the background of one of Jenner's Instagram Stories. Another added that they "found Timmy" in a Snapchat Story posted by Landon Barker, the 20-year-old stepson of Kylie's older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker:

"But is timmy there?! 👀" – @bribrilukes

"I think I heard him talking in her story..it’s really quick but sounds like it could be him" – @sunstar109

"Rofl on the golden ticket reference 🤣" – @shomewood

"Found Timmy in the back of a photo from Landon barker 😁🥰" – @michael_leen

If Chalamet was at the Kardashians' Christmas Eve shindig, which was held at Kim Kardashian's home on Sunday, December 24, it wouldn't be a surprise. For one, the annual bash is regularly a star-studded affair, and this year's guest list included celebs like Paris Hilton, Megan Fox and Gabrielle Union.

Plus, Jenner and Chalamet have frequently been stepping out in support of each other since they were first romantically linked back in April 2023. Just last month, Kylie popped up at the Saturday Night Live after-party to celebrate Timothée's hosting gig. We've also seen the young power couple cuddle up courtside at the U.S. Open, get their smooch on during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, and attend the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards, where Jenner was honored with the Brand Innovator Award, and Chalamet presented the Film Innovator award to Martin Scorsese.

Given how publicly supportive the couple has been of each other over the last few months, there's no doubt that Kylie and Co. have already seen Chalamet's fairly well-reviewed Willy Wonka prequel, so her golden-ticket Christmas styling might just have been on purpose after all!