See Kylie Jenner Attend SNL’s Afterparty Shortly After Her Mom Kris Supported Her Alleged Beau Timothée Chalamet

This weekend, Timothée Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time. It was a night filled with endless funny sketches and a happy Chalamet, who seemed excited to promote his new 2023 new movie release, Wonka, following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Despite the labor dispute, Chalamet has been pretty busy these past months. Aside from filming a Chanel campaign with legendary director Martin Scorsese, he's been spotted hanging out with alleged girlfriend Kylie Jenner on multiple occasions. And last night, Jenner showed up to support her beau at the SNL afterparty shortly after her mom, Kris Jenner, seemed to subtly nod to the relationship on social media.

The Oscar nominee may have been the center of attention the other evening, but Kylie Jenner arrived to the shindig wearing a shows-topping look. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a sleek, all-black ensemble while giving an off-the-shoulder moment with her top. She accessorized with a cool pair of black shades and a cute black purse, which made for a perfect evening appearance. You can see a picture of the look below:

(Image credit: Photo by THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images)

It wasn’t much of a surprise that Kylie Jenner showed up to support Timothée Chalamet after the show last night. While the two have been pretty under-the-radar, especially by Kardashian standards, the couple have gotten a bit more bold when it comes to being spotted together in public. The two cozied up at the U.S. Open recently and were even spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert. They were also in attendance at a Wall Street Journal event last week, where Jenner was honored with the Brand Innovator Award, and Chalamet was presenting the Film Innovator award to Martin Scorsese.

The duo has still yet to make an official red carpet appearance together, but the lift of the strikes may allow for a potential hard launch for the couple. It seems like the starlet's family is supportive of the romance, as Kris Jenner reposted a promotional SNL clip on her Instagram story, where she urged her followers to tune into the comedy show to watch the Dune star host. The matriarch is famously very supportive of her daughters' high-profile romances, and it’s sweet that she's lending a hand while also maintaining some semblance of the couple’s privacy.

The relationship seemingly came as a surprise to many, given the apparent differences between the two young stars, on the surface. Timothée Chalamet is a young rising movie star with an interest in working with auteur filmmakers and has dedicated a significant part of his career to working on arthouse and independent film. Kylie Jenner is a makeup mogul who rose to fame from starring on a reality show with her family. Even though they may seem different, opposites often attract, and, based on this SNL afterparty appearance, it appears the two are still going strong. Maybe we will even get a Chalamet appearance on Season 4 of The Kardashians as well. It’s wishful thinking, but fans can dream, right?

If you missed it, you can still check out Timothee Chalamet's latest hosting gig on Saturday Night Live by streaming last night’s episode with a Peacock subscription. You can also see the actor star as the titular lead in Wonka, which is set to hit theaters on December 15th. Kylie Jenner fans can also see the reality star on The Kardashians, which is streaming its fourth season now for Hulu subscribers as part of the 2023 TV schedule.