Final Destination: Bloodlines Gets Thrilling Update From Key Crew Member

Fans of the Final Destination franchise have reason to celebrate as the long-awaited upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines continues to build anticipation. One of the key crew members, composer Tim Wynn, shared a thrilling update about the movie. He recently announced on social media that he has completed his work on the film’s score, marking another milestone for the project. And, in doing so, he gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming horror movie’s official logo!

Tim Wynn took to his official Instagram account, posting a photo showcasing the film’s logo on a massive mixing screen at Warner Bros. Studios. The image, taken from a sound mixing room, highlights the finishing touches being put on the film’s score. Accompanying the post, Wynn wrote:

That’s a wrap. Looking forward to this being released in the theaters this May. Grateful to be a part of this amazing team. #finaldestinationbloodlines.

The blood-dripping below the Final Destination title is the first glimpse we horror hounds have received of the film’s logo. Though it's a bit on the nose, it also makes sense, given the series' pension for over-the-top kills. With the editing process wrapping up, this peek behind the curtain should reassure fans that the legacy sequel is on track for its May 16 release date. This means it will hit the 2025 movie schedule just in time for the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

According to a synopsis making the rounds online (so take it with a grain of salt), the new story weaves together generational trauma with the franchise’s hallmark death-defying tension. It centers on 18-year-old Stefani, who uncovers a chilling link between her recurring nightmares and her grandmother Esther’s brush with death in the 1960s. While Esther managed to cheat Death decades ago, the Grim Reaper is back, targeting the survivors of that long-ago tragedy and their descendants. This fresh spin on the FD mythology introduces themes of inherited danger and family ties, aligning with elements seen in some of the best horror movies in recent years.

Fans can rest assured that Bloodlines is in good hands, with an impressive creative team steering the project. Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts is producing alongside franchise stalwart Craig Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts also wrote the story’s initial treatment, which was developed into a full screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick.

Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, best known for their genre-blending work on 2018’s Freaks and Disney’s live-action Kim Possible movie, are bringing their unique vision to the project. Their previous collaboration with composer Tim Wynn on Freaks promises a chilling and atmospheric score for Bloodlines. Wynn’s credits include Supernatural and a slate of video games.

The late Candyman star Tony Todd, who became a fan favorite as the ominous mortician Bludworth, will reprise his role posthumously. Young talents like Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana are part of the cast, along with Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, and Rya Kihlstedt. There's plenty to look forward to here, and Tim Wynn's update is just getting me more excited!

So mark your calendars for May 16, 2025, and get ready to relive the terror, as Final Destination: Bloodlines will hit theaters and IMAX screens to remind us all that no one truly escapes when it comes to Death. If you want to revisit the OG installment, you’re in luck because Final Destination is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.