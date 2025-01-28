Finally, We Have A Detail About Christopher Nolan's New Odyssey Movie, And Goats Are Involved

Christopher Nolan is known for making movies epic in scale, but this next one has has lined up really fits to a tee. Although the public started learning about Nolan’s next movie for Universal Pictures last October, starting with him re-teaming with Oppenheimer’s Matt Damon, it was in December that we learned this would be a film adaptation of The Odyssey. Whether you’re a literature fan hyped for Homer’s epic poem to be translated to the big screen or simply enjoy Nolan’s movies, there’s sure to be a lot of buzz surrounding this flick. Now a specific, non-casting detail for The Odyssey has finally come in, and goats are involved.

Word’s come in from Variety that Christopher Nolan plans to begin production on The Odyssey in Sicily in roughly two months, specifically on the island of Favignana, known in ancient times as Aegusa, which translates to Goat Island. The publication’s sources have also heard there may also be some shooting on the Eolian islands in the same region, but the “bulk” of the Sicily shoot will be on Favignana. Filming will also take place in the United Kingdom and Morocco.

What’s special about Favignana is that scholars believe this is where Homer envisioned Odysseus and his crew landed with his crew and barbecued some goats in The Odyssey. Christopher Nolan could have easily shot this sequence on any island in the world remotely matching the description given in the original text, but instead he’s going out of his way to shoot scenes on the very land where Homer placed his protagonist sometime in the 8th century BCE. That’s the kind of commitment I like seeing from the filmmaker.

Like its source material, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will chronicle Odysseus’ 10-year journey to return home after fighting in the Trojan War for that same amount of time. The King of Ithaca’s journey includes his crewmates being killed and running into dangers like The Cyclops and the Sirens, while back home, his wife Penelope and his son Telemachus are forced to deal with a group of suitors attempting to win Penelope’s and in marriage since Odysseus is thought to be dead.

So far, in addition to Matt Damon, The Odyssey’s cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. However, none of their roles have been announced yet. Variety’s article also mentions that Nolan will shoot The Odyssey using “brand-new IMAX technology.” As we get closer to the start of principal photography, hopefully we’ll learn who these aforementioned actors will be playing, as well as who else will be joining them.

The Odyssey is set to come out in theaters on July 17, 2026.