Florence Pugh Bowing Out Of Another Don't Worry Darling Event After Skipping Venice Press

Of the movies coming out in 2022 , Don’t Worry Darling sure has grabbed the public’s attention. From the news dropping daily to the online rumors swirling around social media, there is something new all the time. In today’s Don’t Worry Darling news, it has been announced that Florence Pugh, the film’s star, will not be attending the movie's premiere in New York. This comes not long after she attended the premiere (but didn't participate the press conference) at the Venice Film Festival.

Rolling Stone reported from two insiders, and a press release from Warner Bros. confirmed, that Pugh would not be attending the NYC premiere. Along with Pugh, the press release stated that Chris Pine will not be in attendance. The event is set to take place on Sept. 19, with the film’s wide release four days after on Sept. 23. The premiere will include an IMAX screening with a Q&A with the cast, that will stream in 100 other theaters as well, so a lot of people will be watching this event.

This announcement comes after a wild Venice Film Festival for those involved with this film. All the Don’t Worry Darling drama came to a head last weekend. Beginning with Pugh not showing up for the press conference . She did go to the premiere, but stood and sat far away from the film’s director Olivia Wilde the whole time. She skipped the conference not long after it was announced that she would not be doing press outside of Venice for the film.

(Image credit: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

While these press conferences and premiere appearances have sparked rumors, the official reason Pugh will not attend is that she is filming Dune Part 2 in Budapest, which began filming in July. Wilde also confirmed Pugh has time conflicts because of Dune 2 , declining the feud rumors by saying that “the endless tabloid gossip” just “feeds itself.”

Not only the media, but social media caused a frenzy over the weekend when it came to the cast’s appearance in Venice. From Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine (though it’s now been confirmed he didn’t) to Pugh’s stylist seemingly throwing a bit of shade toward Wilde on Instagram, the drama is never-ending.

And that’s just from Venice. Over the last few months, rumors about Pugh and Wilde feuding have taken over the news cycle. Some of the other drama includes but is not limited to: Pugh and Wilde saying opposing things about how sex scenes are depicted in the film. Then there's Harry Styles allegedly making way more money than Pugh did on the film. Unrelated to Pugh, there has been drama over if Shia LaBeouf was fired or quit the movie. To top it off, and what could be a big reason this has all become so public, is the romantic relationship between Wilde and Styles, along with Wilde’s separation from ex-partner and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

With Pugh and Pine not attending the New York premiere, there might be fewer eyes on the event, and not as many rumors. But we’ll have to see, at the rate the news has been dropping, I’d assume there will be chatter surrounding the NYC event, it just probably won’t be because of Florence Pugh or Chris Pine.