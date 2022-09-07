Florence Pugh's Stylist Seemingly Throws A Little Shade At Olivia Wilde Drama In Post From Don't Worry Darling's Premiere

Over the past few weeks, one upcoming movie has dominated the news cycle: Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. This is because of rumors about various feuds between the artists involved with bringing the thriller to life. And Florence Pugh’s stylist seemingly threw a little shade at the rumors about her drama with Wilde in a post from Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere.

As various controversies surrounding the movie, Don’t Worry Darling (including the Chris Pine/Harry Styles spit incident ) recently celebrated its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The entire cast assembled for the event, including Florence Pugh who reportedly isn't going to be doing much press for the project. The Oscar-nominated actress stunned in her look on the red carpet, with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray seemingly poking fun at her drama with Olivia Wilde in the caption of her Instagram post. Check it out below:

And just like that, another chapter in the book of Don’t Worry Darling’s potential drama has been written. The public is super invested in what’s been happening with the cast and crew, especially the rumored feud between Florence Pugh and filmmaker Olivia Wilde. And after a video went viral of Wilde asking Shia LaBeouf to return to set, plenty of folks are now referring to Pugh as “Miss Flo.”

The above clip comes to us from Rebecca Corbin-Murray’s personal Instagram, where she often shares the stunning looks she’s assembled for clients. That includes Florence Pugh, who has become a bit of a style icon recently– partly thanks to her sheer dress that broke the internet . Although Corbin-Murray also seemingly threw shade at Olivia Wilde in this new post, by calling Pugh “Miss Flo.”

The nickname Miss Flo comes from a video that went viral of Olivia Wilde asking Shia LaBeouf to return to the cast of Don’t Worry Darling after departing the project. As we all know, Harry Styles would eventually take on the role. While Wilde originally claimed she fired the Transformers actor, she is seen in the video seemingly putting the blame on Florence Pugh, saying:

You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?

In the end Shia LaBeouf left Don’t Worry Darling, and Harry Styles would go on to play the leading man role of Jack. Olivia Wilde would eventually start dating the pop star, receiving hate online as a result. This viral video seemed to add field to the rumors about Pugh’s feud with Wilde, as has the very different way the two of them have addressed the movie’s sex scenes . As a reminder, you can check out the movie’s trailer below.

When it was revealed that Florence Pugh would largely be absent from the press tour for Don’t Worry Darling, some folks online took this as a confirmation about her rumored feud with Olivia Widle. Although the full cast assembled in Venice for the movie’s premiere, with Wilde even taking the time to give Pugh credit while fielding questions. But fans noticed that the two didn’t sit together for the screening and didn’t pose next to each other while taking group photos.