Jessica Chastain Is The Latest Celeb To Defend Florence Pugh Over See-Through Dress
Florence Pugh has been getting a ton of hate over wearing a sheer Valentino dress which showed her nipples.
Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While you might get money and fame, being in the public eye can also be painful at times. Midsommar actress Florence Pugh recently felt this firsthand, as plenty of people sounded off online after she wore a see-through pink Valentino dress which revealed her nipples. And after the actress fended off haters online, Jessica Chastain is the latest celeb to defend Pugh over the now infamous dress.
Florence Pugh made headlines a few days ago after stepping out in a pink pink Valentino dress which #freedthenipple. Countless people have sounded off online, and a few celebrities have come to the Black Widow actress’ defense. First up as Bridgerton heart throb Regé-Jean Page, and now Jessica Chastain has followed suit on her Instagram. She shared Pugh’s post on her IG story, with Chastain her own caption:
There you have it. The recent Oscar winner has spoken words to power, and put her support behind Florence Pugh. This comes as Pugh has been enduring a ton of hate online over the way she decided to rock that Valentino Dress. As a reminder, you can see Pugh in all of her glory below,
This bold look likely made more of a splash than Florence Pugh was expecting. Since then Pugh has seen it all online, as countless folks weighed on her appearance. She addressed the naysayers online, sharing photos of the look with a long caption about the backlash. One excerpt reads:
Points were definitely made. Florence Pugh admits she knew that some people were going to talk when she freed the nipple in that Valentino dress, but she was still surprised by how much hate was thrown at her and her body. Still, Pugh’s words are powerful, and are definitely making the rounds online.
As previously mentioned, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page was one of the celebs prior to Jessica Chastain that used their platform to publicly support Florence Pugh. He posted his own response, it says:
This isn’t the first time that the internet has weighed in on Florence Pugh’s personal life. There was previously a ton of discourse surrounding her relationship with Zach Braff, and the age difference between the two actors. So while Pugh’s career continues to soar with upcoming roles like Dune: Part Two, fame has a way of being a double edged sword.
Florence Pugh can next be seen opposite Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling, hitting theaters September 23rd. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
