Jessica Chastain Is The Latest Celeb To Defend Florence Pugh Over See-Through Dress

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While you might get money and fame, being in the public eye can also be painful at times. Midsommar actress Florence Pugh recently felt this firsthand, as plenty of people sounded off online after she wore a see-through pink Valentino dress which revealed her nipples. And after the actress fended off haters online, Jessica Chastain is the latest celeb to defend Pugh over the now infamous dress.

Florence Pugh made headlines a few days ago after stepping out in a pink pink Valentino dress which #freedthenipple. Countless people have sounded off online, and a few celebrities have come to the Black Widow actress’ defense. First up as Bridgerton heart throb Regé-Jean Page , and now Jessica Chastain has followed suit on her Instagram . She shared Pugh’s post on her IG story, with Chastain her own caption:

Why is it so threatening for some men to realize that women can love our bodies without your permission? We don't belong to you.

There you have it. The recent Oscar winner has spoken words to power, and put her support behind Florence Pugh. This comes as Pugh has been enduring a ton of hate online over the way she decided to rock that Valentino Dress. As a reminder, you can see Pugh in all of her glory below,

(Image credit: (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images))

This bold look likely made more of a splash than Florence Pugh was expecting. Since then Pugh has seen it all online, as countless folks weighed on her appearance. She addressed the naysayers online, sharing photos of the look with a long caption about the backlash. One excerpt reads:

What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..? It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.

Points were definitely made. Florence Pugh admits she knew that some people were going to talk when she freed the nipple in that Valentino dress, but she was still surprised by how much hate was thrown at her and her body. Still, Pugh’s words are powerful, and are definitely making the rounds online.

As previously mentioned, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page was one of the celebs prior to Jessica Chastain that used their platform to publicly support Florence Pugh. He posted his own response, it says:

Read the caption. Take a look at yourself fellas. Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word. The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men, so do your bit, cos the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake.

This isn’t the first time that the internet has weighed in on Florence Pugh’s personal life. There was previously a ton of discourse surrounding her relationship with Zach Braff , and the age difference between the two actors. So while Pugh’s career continues to soar with upcoming roles like Dune: Part Two , fame has a way of being a double edged sword.