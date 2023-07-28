Florence Pugh Shaved Her Head, And Now Her New Punk Blonde Hairdo Matches Bright Yellow Lotus London Car

Florence Pugh has never been afraid to change her hair, and since she shaved her head her looks have been switched up frequently. While she was a rocking pink buzz cut with a lavender sheer dress about a month ago, now she’s showing off a punk blonde hairdo (that lowkey matches the vehicle featured at the Lotus Car event she attended).

As Pugh partook in an event for Lotus Cars in London she rocked a red hot jumpsuit, and she debuted her new platinum blonde look, check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lotus)

Talk about rock ‘n roll! The red hot jumpsuit is iconic, and it's perfectly accessorized with layered gold jewelry. However, the real star of the show is her new do. Pugh debuted her shaved head at the Met Gala a few months ago, since then she dyed it pink, and now it’s platinum blonde, and I love it. Her hair is so blonde, you could even say it kind of matches the wicked yellow car in the background of this image.

Much like how Pugh is reinventing the sheer dress trend regularly, she’s also constantly switching up her hairstyles, and she isn’t afraid to make bold changes. As for why she made this change, it seems highly likely, per Glamour , that the actress shaved her head for her new rom-com with Andrew Garfield . Notably, the Academy Award nominee cut her own hair for A Good Person , so it seems logical that she’d be down to make a major change to her hairstyle for a film.

Going back to the event, Pugh seemed elated to be there, as she posted an image on her own Instagram looking absolutely thrilled to be sitting in a Lotus Car. She also noted that “getting out was hilarious too,” because admittedly these cars don’t look that easy to get into. Her jokes continued, as she took to her IG stories to write that “the cars didn’t move, but I know they must go fast.”

Overall, the actress seemed to have an absolute blast at this automotive event, and she looked fab too! From her fun photos in the vehicles to the adorable images of her with John Boyega, she lived it up, and I’m here for it.

Every time we get new images of Florence Pugh at an event, she always looks like she’s having fun. From having the best and most relatable time at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour to adorably saving Emily Blunt from a wardrobe malfunction at the Oppenheimer premiere, she always seems to be having fun, and this car event is just another fab example.