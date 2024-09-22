Florence Pugh Faked A Sickness And Birth For Her Latest Movie, But It Was One Seemingly Much Easier Task That 'Terrified' Her

Florence Pugh has consistently shown that there’s no limit to what she’ll do for a role. From diving deep into the raw emotional turmoil of Midsommar, one of the best horror movies of the 2010s, to delivering a heart-wrenching performance as Jean Tatlock in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, she's a jack of all trades. But, in her highly anticipated 2024 movie schedule release, We Live in Time—an upcoming A24 movie film—one aspect of filming “terrified” her more so than faking sickness or birthing scenes.

The Marcella veteran actress recently opened up about her experience playing Almut, a former competitive figure skater-turned-chef in We Live in Time. Oddly enough, she revealed that it wasn’t the dramatic scenes that made her nervous—it was the simple task of cracking an egg with one hand. While speaking with British Vogue, she explained the difficulties she experienced:

That was what I was most terrified by. Not the birthing scene. Not any of the illness. No, it was cracking the egg with one hand. I literally had two or three 12-dozen boxes of eggs and I would just be in the corner practicing.

Sure, the Lady Macbeth star tackles some intense scenes in this movie, from pretending to be seriously ill to simulating childbirth but, when it came to cracking an egg one-handed? That’s where the real terror set in. You may be sitting there thinking, "Seriously? An egg?" Well, you may want to consider something.

Florence Pugh is the kind of actor who lives and breathes her roles. She trained in a Michelin-starred kitchen to nail the physicality of a professional chef, and the egg-cracking scene, while minor, had to feel real. As any home cook who’s tried it knows, cracking an egg one-handed is no small feat. It’s messy and tricky so, it's understandable that it would be a source of anxiety for even one of the industry’s most talented actors.

The upcoming We Live In Time , which is directed by Brooklyn’s John Crowley, pairs Pugh with Andrew Garfield in a romance that plays with the nature of time. Garfield’s character, Tobias, is a Weetabix salesman (yes, really), and the two form a connection while navigating the fallout of a shattering medical diagnosis. It’s a film about choices, love and those life-altering “what-ifs” that everyone can relate to. And, with a plot that jumps through time, prepare for some serious emotional whiplash.

What’s fascinating about the Thunderbolts* star is her ability to bring authenticity and rawness to everything she does, and it’s no different here. Andrew Garfield even mentioned that she has an “extra mysterious factor that can’t be named,” crediting her for being able to connect on a deep emotional level with audiences. No pressure, right?

Still, if the Don’t Worry Darling star’s career trajectory is any indication, We Live in Time is set to be another unforgettable performance for the actress. Slated for an early spot on the 2025 movie release schedule , the film has already generated plenty of buzz. I have no doubt people will be talking about Florence Pugh, whether it’s for her heartfelt, gut-wrenching portrayal or her one-handed egg-cracking skills.

