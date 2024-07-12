After Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield's We Live In Time Trailer Arrived Online, Fans Are Thirsting Over The Duo On Social Media

When the trailer for We Live In Time came out, two things became abundantly clear: this movie will be sad, and this movie will be hot. However, both those things have been assumed since it was announced that romance would star Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield and we learned that said romance would be rated R . Now, we know that this movie will cause lots of tears and all the loving feelings, and of course, fans are already thirsting over the project’s stars on social media.

As we count down the days to the release of We Live In Time on the 2024 movie schedule , fans can’t help but fawn over the film’s stars. Of course, that’s not surprising, because Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are two incredibly beloved and beautiful actors. However, by watching the trailer, I’m sure you’ll really start to understand why fans can’t get enough of these two:

While the trailer makes me want to cry, it also highlights the hotter parts of this romance, and it shows Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield being their beautiful selves. Fans, like @bestofpugh, were quick to point out that there’s someone for everyone to crush on in this movie, and I couldn’t agree more.

florence pugh and andrew garfield playing lovers… check on your bisexual friend today pic.twitter.com/x2WBeKEL0CJuly 10, 2024

Others saw Pugh and Garfield acting together and were already ready to give the movie five stars. And as a massive fan of these two and a human who has crushes on both of them, I couldn’t agree more with @fehspiderboy’s funny post:

‘WE LIVE IN TIME’ staring with Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield: pic.twitter.com/RHfVN8hNgFJuly 10, 2024

Of course, there’s also a lot of love and adoration for the actors individually too. As Andrew Garfield's best movies have come out, a fair amount of thirst has come with it. So, you can understand why fans are posting things like this upload from @garfiescal:

oh are you kidding me pic.twitter.com/WPo2iA4EicJuly 10, 2024

One fan took it a step further, saying that they'll be "barking" at the screen when the Tick, Tick...Boom! star shows up in this romance:

me getting thrown out of the we live in time screening because i started barking when andrew garfield showed up pic.twitter.com/vhe2UQbTFPJuly 10, 2024

The love was also there for his co-star. Much like Garfield, Pugh’s best movies have led to fans freaking out over her talents and great looks, and they can’t wait to see her in this. For example, @Devanayagam posted:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Florence Pugh for the win pic.twitter.com/ov4i82oyqtJuly 10, 2024

Lots of fans are obsessed with the fact that the actors also get to use their British accents in the movie. Notably, Pugh and Garfield are both better known for projects where they play Americans, so yeah, fans are thirsting over their accents too, as @xalopez wrote:

crazy that they're allowing them both to be british together https://t.co/e11F52ifrcJuly 10, 2024

Basically, what we’re saying here, is fans are freaking out on a lot of levels about this movie, and we shouldn’t expect them to stop. I think @lucyj_ford put it best when they hilariously posted:

me logging on to be the most insufferable person about this pic.twitter.com/Hs1M0MtJDo https://t.co/nTIlxjLljBJuly 10, 2024

All around, there’s already so much love for We Live In Time, and there’s no question that the love and lust people feel for its stars will only increase as the duo starts to promote the movie and it eventually comes out in theaters on October 11.