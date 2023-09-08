Florence Pugh’s Been Rocking Sheer Dresses For Months, But I’m Obsessed With Her Latest Lace Number
As always, she looks amazing!
Our girl Florence Pugh has done it again. She rocked another sheer dress, and of course, she looked absolutely stunning. Over the course of the last year, the actress has donned sheer outfit after sheer outfit, and she always pulls them off with grace and style. Well, she’s done it again, and this time she killed the red carpet in a gorgeous see-through lace gown.
After appearing in a fashion spread for Elle in some epic neon blue boots, Pugh attended an event put on by the magazine and Tiffany & Co. Obviously, the Little Women actress showed up in style, as she wore an elegant sheer white lace gown. Let me tell you, it’s incredible, and you can see it for yourself below:
Following the fun event, Pugh took to Instagram to show her appreciation for it and Harris Reed. The creative director for Nina Ricci and her own brand presented the actress with the fashion icon award from Elle, and it seemed like a magical experience. Writing about the night, the Midsommar star gushed about the event and how lucky she felt:
Along with showing her appreciation and love for Elle, Pugh also had some very kind words for Harris Reed, whom she walked down the red carpet with. She wrote:
The care and appreciation Pugh clearly has for Reed is so sweet, and they looked like such a powerful duo as they posed for photos together at the event:
Looking back at Florence Pugh’s year of fashion it becomes quite obvious why she was a winner at the 2023 Elle Style Awards. At this event, she attended in a gorgeously detailed lace sheer halter-top gown by Alexander McQueen. Over the course of months, she’s also proven time and time again that she knows how to rock a see-through look, and this white gown is another prime example.
If you need more evidence as to why Pugh is the fashion icon she is, look no further than the epic sheer bright pink Valentino gown she wore last summer. After that, it was see-through look after see-through look – which included numbers like her sheer skirt and sweater moment, the ethereal see-through green gown that showed how she could reinvent the trend, and the gauzy and gorgeous lavender number she wore earlier this summer. There are tons of other looks I could have named here too, but these are three of the highlights that show off why she received a fashion icon award and rocked another beautiful sheer gown while receiving it.
Due to the fact that her next project, Dune: Part Two, was delayed, we likely won’t see more fabulous looks from Pugh on premiere red carpetes for films on the 2023 movie schedule. However, she has been showing up to fashion events and on magazine covers to talk about her impeccable style and relationship with fashion. So, I’m positive we’ll see more of that, and I for one can’t wait for more outfits like this impeccable sheer white lace moment.
