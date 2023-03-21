Florence Pugh's A Good Person Premiere Look Was All Business In The Front, All Party On The Side (Boob)
Here's another bombshell of a look!
Over the past year in particular, Florence Pugh has become one of the most dazzling celebrities to grace red carpets and industry events because of her incredible fashion choices. Between her viral hot pink sheer dress that had the actress declaring “free the fucking nipple” to being among the boldest dressed at the 2023 Oscars, Pugh and her style team know how to turn heads on a carpet. And during Monday evening’s New York premiere of her new movie, A Good Person, Pugh rocked another stunning look, that was giving business in the front, and party on the side (boob).
Florence Pugh donned a classy ensemble with a flirty twist when she attended the Manhattan premiere of her latest movie, A Good Person, ahead of the 2023 new movie release coming to theaters this weekend. Check it:
Release Date: March 24, 2023 (Theaters)
Written/Directed By: Zach Braff
Starring: Florence Pugh, Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, Celeste O'Connor, Zoe Lister-Jones and Morgan Freeman
The Don’t Worry Darling actress wore a dress that imitates a classic black suit and tie with a white button-up with a bit of cheeky flair. The top of the dress has beaded detail and a black tie, making it all business in the front, with some party on the side as it exposed on the sides for a clever, but classy side boob moment for Florence Pugh. It’s also almost completely backless with the exception of two thin black straps and the collar coming to the other side of her neck.
As usual, Florence Pugh was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works closely with Lily James, Salma Hayek, Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan. Corbin-Murray was also behind Pugh’s recent Oscar moment that the actress described as “a bit of romantic” and “a bit of punk” before presenting at Hollywood’s biggest night. And a couple of weeks ago, Corbin-Murray and Pugh collaborated on a sheer look in Paris for a Valentino show. Clearly, these two are a match made in heaven, because the actress keeps showing up in stunning and unexpected looks.
The premiere was a family affair for Florence Pugh too considering she walked the carpet with her grandmother and parents Deborah Mackin and Clinton Pugh, who also posed for photos.
A Good Person, the film that Pugh was at the premiere for, follows the actress as Allison, a woman who forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) after she survives a tragedy a few years prior.
Pugh made the film with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff, and they've remained friendly since their breakup, especially regarding each other’s work on the movie, because they've both spoken very highly of each other and this film. Braff wrote and directed A Good Person following previous writing/directing Garden State in 2004 and 2014’s Wish I Was Here.
A Good Person feels like an appetizer to what will be another huge year for Florence Pugh. The actress is also set to star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer this summer and is working with fellow fashion icons Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two, which hits theaters in November. We’ll keep you posted here on CinemaBlend regarding Pugh’s movies and big fashion looks as 2023 continues.
