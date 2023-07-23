Rumors Are Swirling About Ariana Grande’s Ex After She Moved On With Her Wicked Co-Star

Ariana Grande is one of the latest stars to make headlines due to relationship-related drama. A week ago, the award-winning singer and actress grabbed the public’s attention when she was spotted without her wedding ring while at Wimbledon. That seemed harmless enough, but the situation apparently escalated when it was reported shortly after that she and husband Dalton Gomez are heading towards divorce . On top of that, news soon broke that Grande is reportedly dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Grande and Slater seem to be at the center of this, but rumors are also now swirling around Gomez.

Few details have been shared in regards to what ultimately caused the rift between the 30-year-old Don’t Look Up star and her 27-year-old hubby. What’s known is that insiders recently alleged that the two have been separated since January. Others also claimed that when the two hit a rough patch, they tried to work things out but that their attempts didn’t work. A source now tells People that there was indeed an attempt to work things out. However, it’s alleged that it was mainly Mr. Gomez who was trying to put in the effort:

Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on.

At this point, we can only take this assertion with a grain of salt as is the case with most of the reports that have cropped up as of late. The two estranged spouses themselves have not released a formal statement about their relationship, as of this writing.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began dating in January 2020 and became engaged during December of that same year, at which time Grande showed off her ring to fans. They jumped the broom in May 2021 during a private ceremony in California. While both seemed happy since exchanging vows, sources recently claimed that the relationship was being strained by the “I’m Bored” performer’s production schedule.

The former Nickelodeon star spent the last six months in the UK, where she’d been filming part one of the Wicked feature film adaptation . (Production was recently suspended amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA writers strikes.) Radar Online alleged that their marriage had “taken a back seat” due to the entertainer’s major gig. The insider also asserted that the John Chu-directed movie had “completely taken over her life.”

As for the starlet’s reported relationship with 31-year-old fellow Wicked cast member Ethan Slater, there are still a number of unknown variables. It remains unclear as to when they actually became involved and, as you’d expect, neither has publicly confirmed nor denied the notion of a romance between them. What is known, in terms of their work, is that the actress plays the role of eventual good witch Glinda, while Slater (who was at Wimbledon with his co-star) portrays Munchkin Boq in the 2024 movie schedule entry.

Though it’s been claimed that Dalton Gomez was the one who mostly tried to make his and Ariana Grande’s marriage work, rumors suggest there’s no hard feelings between them. They’re reportedly remaining cordial and working to maintain a friendship. We’ll have to wait and see if the separated couple will opt to formally clear the air when it comes to the reports involving their marriage, Dalton Gomez and more.