Following Ariana Grande’s Divorce, Her Brother Provides An Update On How She’s Doing

Rumors have been swirling around Ariana Grande since it was reported that she and Dalton Gomez were headed for divorce after nearly two years of marriage. Shortly after that news dropped, it was reported that she had moved on with her (married) Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. Grande and Slater settled their divorce earlier this month, with sources claiming that the two handled the situation amicably. Nevertheless, the singer has still been through a considerable amount of changes during these past few months. Now, her brother, Frankie Grande, has provided an update on how she’s doing following the split and amid the continued speculation surrounding her.

Actor and media personality Frankie Grande has several professional obligations on his plate right now, including his hosting duties at GLAAD's Fifth Annual Spirit Day. He took some time to talk about that and more during an interview with People . He also fielded a question about how his Grammy-winning sister is doing these days. Grande didn’t share too many specifics when referencing Ariana. However, what he did say seemed to indicate that the 30-year-old starlet is feeling good:

We're all doing great. Thank you so much for asking.

So it sounds like he, his sister and their loved ones are all doing well during this time. The Grandes have proven to be incredibly close over the years, leaning on each other for support when it’s needed. That topic came up later in the chat, as Frankie recalled how Ariana was instrumental in helping him achieve sobriety. The Henry Danger alum, who’s been sober for six years, reasoned that “trials and tribulations” have brought him and his sister closer. He also said:

I guess, as you grow, you grow closer together. And I think also, my own journey in my own personal life, with sobriety.

One would assume he’s been in the “7 Rings” singer’s corner as she’s dealt with the speculation that’s surrounded her as of late. When her relationship with Ethan Slater was revealed, it was declared that both had engaged in an extramarital affair. However, some sources claim she and Dalton Gomez had already separated by the time she linked up with Slater. Others, nevertheless, continue to dispute that claim and allege that Slater and the songstress were “sloppy” while interacting on the set of Wicked.

Per more recent reports, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are living together in New York, and the latter is still working out his split from his wife of four years, Lilly Jay. Sources say the two are feeling good about their relationship following Grande’s divorce from Dalton Gomez. All the while, the two have yet to return to work on Wicked due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, if a new rumor is to be believed, Grande used the free time to record a new album, which would theoretically be a silver lining for fans who can’t wait to see her in the upcoming musical movie.

As the scrutiny surrounding her new relationship continues, Ariana Grande is sure to look to her family for support. Even though Frankie says she’s doing well, his comments also suggest that he’ll continue to be there for his sister when needed.