Forget Jonathan Bailey's Slutty Little Glasses, Frankenstein Gave Oscar Isaac Sexy Little Gloves

The streaming wars are showing no signs of slowing down, and one of the best Netflix movies to watch right now is Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. The book to screen adaptation recently dropped for those with a Netflix subscription, and it's been trending ever since. And while the internet has been obsessed with Jonathan Bailey's slutty little glasses from Jurassic World Rebirth, I think that they've got nothing on Oscar Isaac's sexy little Frankenstein gloves. Let's break it all down.

Some people think Frankenstein is Guillermo del Toro's best movie, despite his Oscar-winning success on previous projects. The movie is visually striking, from its sets, visual effects, and Jacob Elordi's Creature makeup. But one piece of Oscar Isaac's costume caught my attention throughout the movie's runtime.

Oscar Isaac's Frankenstein Gloves Are Everything

Frankenstein's ending is different from the book, and that's not the only way that del Toro's version of Mary Shelley's story that stands out. Isaac crushed it as the title character, bringing his good looks and charm to the beloved literary figure. But I was also taken by the red gloves he wore throughout a bunch of the movie, and don't understand why more people aren't talking about it.

The red gloves were first shown when Frankestein was attempting to bring life into The Creature for the first time. He wore them when climbing the tower of his house, presumably so he didn't slip, as well as some barrier from the electricity needed in the experiment. After that doesn't work, he ends up going to bed shirtless... and keeping the gloves on.

The red gloves are still on when Frankenstein wakes up, and realizes that Jacob Elordi's Creature is, in fact, alive. Isaac's ripped body is showing in this sequence, and the fact that he's still wearing those red gloves definitely caught my attention. I mean, I'd never be able to sleep while my hands were all clammy inside a pair of gloves.

Jonathan Bailey was fully clothed throughout Jurassic World Rebirth, but that didn't stop the internet from obsessing over his slutty little glasses. I'd argue that Isaac's shirtless Frankenstein scene was more steamy, especially combined with Elordi's barely clothed Creature. So why aren't Oscar Isaac's sexy little gloves getting the same love online?

While Jonathan Bailey is the internet's boyfriend, Oscar Isaac is also a sex symbol in his own right. He brought a ton of charm and good looks to his tenure playing Poe in the Star Wars franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), and went viral for kissing Jessica Chastain's arm on the red carpet. So why aren't his gloves going as viral as those slutty little glasses?

Frankenstein is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Jurassic World Rebirth is available over on Peacock. And I'm ready for a debate about who had the best accessories.