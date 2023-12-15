10 Fun Collectibles From 2023 Movies, Including Barbie, Oppenheimer And The Holdovers

In 2023, we had a lot of great movies from massive pop culture events like Barbie and Oppenheimer (who can forget Barbenheimer Weekend ?) to smaller-scale yet equally impressive late arrivals like The Holdovers and so much more. And what do people who loved these movies like to do besides talk about them ad nauseam? If you guessed find and collect fun memorabilia to show off their fandom (and obsession, if we’re being honest), then you’d be correct.

Those in search of fun collectibles from 2023 movies should look no further, as we have put together a quick and helpful guide to some of the best options out there including the three Golden Globe nominees mentioned above and a few others that captured our hearts and imaginations over the year.

(Image credit: Mattel)

Barbie Best. Day. Ever. Mug

Now that Barbie, aka, the biggest thing of the year, is out on home video and streaming for anyone with a Max subscription , it’s the perfect time to go back and watch Greta Gerwig’s beloved film. And what better way to celebrate Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and the rest of the Barbie cast than with this “Best. Day. Ever.” mug from Mattel.

One side features a scene from the hilarious and sentimental 2023 comedy movie while the other displays Barbie’s Dreamhouse and the unmistakable official logo. Whether you’re spending time in the Dreamhouse or Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House, this mug’s gonna make you feel warm and cozy.

Buy the Barbie Best. Day. Efver. Mug from Mattel.

(Image credit: Mondo)

Oppenheimer Soundtrack LP Set

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was one of the loudest and most intense movies of 2023, and a lot of that had to do with Ludwig Göransson’s impressive score. And while we have been able to listen to the soundtrack on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music since the film’s July release, there’s nothing quite like listening to your favorite songs or compositions on vinyl, especially if you have a nice home stereo setup.

If you’re in the mood for physical media and stellar packaging, then Mondo’s Oppenheimer soundtrack set is going to do the trick. Consisting of three records, this massive LP set is a worthy addition to any collection. Göransson’s score is also available on CD, if that’s your thing.

Buy the Oppenheimer Soundtrack LP Set at the Mondo Shop.

(Image credit: A24)

Dream Scenario Paul Matthews Pin

Nicolas Cage gave a stellar performance in Kristoffer Borgli’s A24 film, Dream Scenario, a movie that saw his character, college professor Paul Matthews, end up in everyone’s dreams. Well, now in addition to carrying Paul around with you in your subconscious while you sleep, you can also bring his face everywhere you go thanks to this one-inch enamel pin designed by Jen Lewis.

The A24 Shop has a long history of putting out similar pins for its biggest movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once featuring Michelle Yeoh, and Midsommar featuring Florence Pugh. Whether you’re adding to a collection or starting one, this item is a can’t-miss.

Buy the Dream Scenario Paul Matthews Pin at the A24 Shop.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Asteroid City Woven Blanket

There’s a lot of great Asteroid City art out there, and this blanket from the NBC Shop is one of the best. Featuring the vast and colorful landscape from one of Wes Anderson’s best movies , this woven blanket is out of this world. Both cozy and artistic, this stunning cotton blanket with fringed edges feels like a piece of Americana as well as something taken directly from the star-studded and quirky sci-fi story. It also comes in three sizes, so it can fit just about any couch, chair, or wall throughout your home.

Buy the Asteroid City Woven Blanket at the NBC Store.

(Image credit: A24)

Past Lives Art Print

One of the biggest surprises of the year, as well as one of the most beautiful films on the 2023 calendar, Celine Song’s romantic drama, Past Lives, is something we’ll probably be talking about a lot for years to come. The story of two childhood friends/crushes reconnecting 24 years after last seeing one another created multiple emotional and poignant moments, and this print by Haam Juhae captures those feelings wonderfully.

Featuring representations of Greta Lee’s Nora Moon and Teo Yoo’s Hae Sung with a skyline behind them, this meticulously detailed piece of art beautifully sums up the mood and tone of Song’s directorial debut.

Buy the Past Lives Art Print at the A24 Shop.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Holdovers Tote

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which critics have called a triumph , is a coming-of-age comedy/drama that found quite an audience in late 2023, and a lot of that has to do with Paul Giamatti’s cantankerous character, Barton Academy professor Paul Hunham. Though short-tempered and not well-liked, Mr. Hunham does have his way with the English language, as seen with this hilarious tote bag. If you’re looking for ways to cut folks down, or at least show the world you have a decent vocabulary, this bag is going to do the trick just fine.

Buy The Holdovers Tote at the NBC Store.

(Image credit: A24)

Talk To Me Hand

If you liked Talk To Me, one of the scariest horror movies in years , then you’re going to want to pick up this wild collectible that A24 is currently selling. Though this hand won’t conjure up spirits or anything like that, it would be perfectly fine sitting on a shelf where it can stay out of trouble.

Buy the Talk to Me Hand at the A24 Shop.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

M3GAN Cardboard Cutout

M3GAN was one of the biggest hits of the first few months of 2023 and spawned all kinds of memes , parodies, and other jokes. Well, you may not want your own version of the terrifying Model 3 Generative Android, but you can at least own a cardboard cutout featuring her likeness, to scare anyone in your home or office. We’re pretty sure it won’t come to life, but you never know…

Buy the M3GAN Cardboard Cutout at the NBC Store.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

John Wick Youtooz Collectible Vinyl Figure

Though we don’t yet know what’s next for the John Wick franchise , we do know that the first four movies in the series have produced some of the best action moments of the past decade. And to celebrate the most recent addition, John Wick: Chapter 4, why not pick up this collectible vinyl figure from Lionsgate? Dress in his signature black suit and equipped with a katana, this four-and-a-half-inch figure is up for anything and everything thrown its way.

Buy the John Wick Youtooz Collectible Vinyl Figure from Lionsgate.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Nosferatu Hoodie

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu isn’t supposed to be released until late on the 2024 movie schedule, but we just can’t get enough of this simple yet impressive hoodie currently being offered by the NBC Store. There’s been a great deal of anticipation for the horror remake starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, so get a head start…

Buy the Nosferatu Sweatshirt at the NBC Store.