Gal Gadot Finally Weighs In On Viral ‘Imagine’ Video The Internet Roasted Her Over

2020 wouldn’t have been as interesting of a conversation piece if Gal Gadot didn’t cook up that viral “Imagine” video the internet roasted her over. It's almost hard to imagine a world where that infamous clip doesn’t exist. Almost two years after that fateful day, the Red Notice star has finally weighed in on the cover heard ‘round the world; and it’s a graceful handling of a still delicate situation.

Gadot discussed a wide range of happenings in her life, thanks to a recent sit down with In Style . So it was only a matter of time before the subject of that ill-fated clip took center stage, as it’s still a moment that everyone continues to discuss here and there. For those of you waiting in great suspense, here’s what she had to say:

It just felt right, and I don’t take myself too seriously. And with the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny. I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right? I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that.

On one hand, Gal Gadot admits that her attempt at a message of peace was, at the very least, a failure to read the room. That much is readily apparent when this group rendition of John Lennon’s classic tune was enough to incur the wrath of Joe Rogen and others after it debuted. At that point in the history of the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters were just starting to shut down, as the world was uncertain how to safely move forward with everyday life.

Even after living through the worldwide reaction to her video, and admitting it was a “wrong place, wrong time” sort of sentiment, Ms. Gadot doesn’t backtrack or regret her decision to make that video. Which, quite frankly, is a wise assessment. As the pandemic continued, and society became used to being stuck indoors and looking for entertainment, things like John Krasinski’s Some Good News would start to form and become popular with audiences looking to feel good. Were she to have waited until around that point in the pandemic entertainment cycle, Gal Gadot could have garnered a better reaction. Then again, there was only a little over a week that separated these two projects, so maybe there really wasn’t a good time.

As you might have expected, there is a bright side to this whole situation. While the “Imagine” video may have caused an uproar, it did eventually inspire a parody from someone who knows a thing or two about poking fun at pop culture. In case you missed it, here’s a video where David Cross, and a bunch of other comedic all-stars, put out their own message of togetherness through the power of song:

When it comes to the world of oof-worthy moments during 2020’s handling of the pandemic, Gal Gadot’s reaction was far from one of the worst . If anything, it’s become a footnote in the digital time capsule of celebrity discourse from the early moments of this ongoing worldwide crisis. And as anyone who’s noticed the response to Red Notice’s digital debut on Netflix will tell you, Ms. Gadot bounced back quite nicely in the long run.