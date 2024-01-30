George Clooney Keeps Trying To Tell His Kids He's Famous. They Don't Believe Him

Imagine having a dad as famous as George Clooney. He’s been acting for a very long time from looking back on his TV career starting with The Facts of Life to Clooney's best movies like Ocean’s Eleven and Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? The Oscar winner has tried to tell his twins about how famous he is, but they sadly don’t believe him yet.

George Clooney has for a long time said he didn’t want to get married or be a father. Then everything changed when he met human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin through a mutual friend in July 2013. After they got married in 2014, Alamuddin was expecting twins in February 2017 and they were born that June. When the ER actor was recognized at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2022, he was asked by Fox News if his kids knew what an honor this was for the esteemed actor. Here was his answer:

No. I keep trying to explain to them what a big star I am and they don’t really care. And they don’t actually believe me, do they? No, they don’t. Someday.

If only his kids knew. Once they’re old enough to research their famous dad, I’m sure they’ll be very surprised to find out all of his accomplishments. One cool and interesting fact about George Clooney is that he’s the first actor to be nominated in six separate Oscar categories. Clooney has also shown off his skills as a director with his most recent one being the historical biopic The Boys in the Boat. You can also consider the Syriana actor one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. Not to mention, he's been one of the United Nations Messengers of Peace since 2008.

Other than what George Clooney has been able to accomplish in front and behind the camera, he also has another important job- being a father to six-year-olds Ella and Alexander. When talking about his feelings about being a father the year his twins were born, the Up in the Air star recommended people enjoy the ride of life instead of making plans. After all, Clooney’s original plan was not to be a husband or parent. Now he’s both and it seems like both roles are servicing him well.

It’s possible George Clooney’s kids don’t know his entire filmography yet, but his son once roasted his dad after finding out he played Batman . You would think that would be a cool fact to find out that your dad played your favorite superhero, right? But since Alexander knew that was a while back, I guess he had to have been there to really feel the craze other fans experienced when it first premiered. Then again, I wonder if Alexander knew his dad had a small cameo as Bruce Wayne in The Flash and if that would appeal to him now. Maybe once he gets older, everything will come full circle about all of the most memorable roles Clooney has accomplished.

While George Clooney’s kids are still young children, he did pick two movies from his whole career that he would have them see . Those flicks would be when he played Mr. Fox in the stop-motion animated film Fantastic Mr. Fox as well as Batman & Robin “for a laugh.” Fantastic Mr. Fox would be enjoyable for kids, but his superhero flick would need parental supervision for those violent scenes. As the father of two said, he might have to direct a kid's movie if he wants to show his children what he can do.