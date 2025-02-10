Ginny Weasley Actress Bonnie Wright Reveals Sweet Mementos She Kept From Harry Potter, And As A Fan, I’m So Into This

There are popular film franchises, and then there's the Harry Potter movies. The beloved series (which is streaming with a Max subscription) adapted J.K. Rowling's novels, and is regularly re-watched by the passionate fanbase. The cast of Harry Potter grew up before our eyes, and it's fun to see them reminisce about their time in Hogwarts. Actress Bonnie Wright famously played Ginny Weasley throughout the series, and revealed an amazing mementos she kept from the set. And as a fan I'm geeking out a bit.

Bonnie Wright was a young girl when she debuted in the first Harry Potter movie, and reprised her role for every installment of the franchise. Some fans want to see Wright appear opposite the new Ginny from the Potter TV series, and she spoke at MegaCon (via People) about an excellent souvenir from her time in the Wizarding World. While appearing alongside the Fred and George actors James and Oliver Phelps, she revealed that she had the cast sign copies of the books. As she put it:

Kinda of like a yearbook you get at school. So I have almost all the books signed by everyone. They're at my parents' house.

Honestly, I'm geeking out. This is such a sweet memento of her time in Hogwarts, and smart money says that fans would be willing to spend a ton of money to have those copies signed by the Harry Potter cast. Alas, they're safely in her parents' home for the time being.

Fans love hearing stories about the Harry Potter cast, now that the young cast are adults and are able to look back at their time in the Wizarding World with new appreciation. And while lots of them seemingly took things from set, Wright getting the books signed by her co-stars is pretty awesome.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Fans got to see Bonnie Wright and the rest of the Harry Potter cast reunite with the Reunion Special Return to Hogwarts, but they also regularly do convention appearances together. Back in December a group of Potter actors got together, and making for an A+ picture.

Of course, the big question surrounding the original cast is if any of them will return to the Wizarding World with the developing Harry Potter TV show, and what roles they might play. Bonnie Wright wants to see more of Ginny's arc in the TV adaptation, which should have more time to accurately bring the books to life. Although some fans are hoping that actors like Wright get to reprise their roles for a Cursed Child movie. But there's currently no indication as to if/when that project might actually come together.

Hopefully more information comes out about the Harry Potter show and/or a Cursed Child movie soon... especially since the Fantastic Beasts franchise is seemingly DOA. Either way, we shouldn't expect the Wizarding World to be included in the 2025 movie release list.