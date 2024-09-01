Harry Potter’s Ginny Weasley Actress Bonnie Wright Reveals One Hope She Has For The HBO Show, And I Agree With Her

With a showrunner confirmed for HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV remake, it’s time to get into the nitty gritty details. More specifically, what could be done better with the new adaptation. Now, don’t get me wrong: the blockbuster series of movies are fantastic treatments of the source material that will forever be cherished, but a television series allows more room to add details that were cut from the films due to runtime limitations. Contributing to this coversation, one notable original Harry Potter actress has revealed what she would like to see done differently in the new take, and I couldn’t agree more.

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, recently sat down with Variety and spoke about her hopes for the upcoming series. The Philosophers actress has previously stated her disappointment over Ginny’s lack of screentime, with a lot of her character's arc getting cut in post. While the actress has said she will probably never return to play the youngest Weasley, she shared how the new writers can get justice for Ginny's character. Said Wright,

So many things. More of the development of the relationship between Ginny and Harry. There’s nuanced moments of where they begin to fall in love. I think more of that arc of her character becoming this real loyal sidekick to Harry and how she really understands and knows his story and who he is and is the best partner for him. So I just hope we see that evolution of that character — and so many characters. If only we could have had five-hour movies. There are so many characters that have moments I love from the books, Neville and Luna, so I’m hoping as a fan of the books that I get to see more.

Like Bonnie Wright, I’m also a huge fan of the books, and I couldn’t agree more. I feel like the movies mostly portray Ginny as Harry’s potential girlfriend (and eventual wife), and she doesn’t really get screentime until he shows a romantic interest in her. That was a huge complaint of mine when I watched the films, as it was one of the few decisions I really didn’t understand. Ginny in the books is so much more fiery and independent; she’s an integral part of the Weasley clan. And she is definitely more than just Harry’s love interest for the last three arcs of the story.

I mean, he kisses her first in the books, not the other way around. Oh boy, that was the most satisfying climax to their series long slow burn. The movies rush it all, skipping all the little moments and details. What about her youthful crush on him? How he always was looking out for her, whether he knew it or not? How she went with Neville to the Yule Ball? How she followed him to the Department of Mysteries without question? She finally moved on, and then he falls in love with her when she isn't looking.

So yeah. What about all that Warner Bros? Where’s that? HBO, you better be taking notes.

OG Ginny is not the only cast member to make suggestions towards this new era. Danielle Radcliffe, while firmly stating he will not return to the Wizarding World, did have some words of advice for the producers regarding the kids they cast. Some casting ideas have been thrown around as well, like Daisy Ridley possibly taking on the role of Bellatrix Lestrange. Matthew Lewis also showed potential interest in the TV adaptation, but not as Nevill e ; but perhaps he could play Professor Lupin ? Interesting food for thought.

While these are all nice thoughts, no casting decisions have been confirmed yet, much less anything about OG cast members returning. Although it’s nice to see that our favorite Ginny actress is not giving up her Harry Potter roots entirely. She has joined the Food Network’s new Wizarding World cooking competition, alongside the Phelps brothers (who play twins Fred and George). However, if you are not ready to let go of her as Ginny quite yet, feel free to return to Hogwarts anytime by binging the entire Harry Potter series , available with a Max subscription .