'Keanu's Down:' The Gnarly Story Behind How Keanu Reeves Fractured His Knee Filming (And It Wasn’t For An Action Movie)

It’s a big deal when actors do their own stunts and film their own action scenes. It adds a level of realism when you can tell the character is really the one doing the incredible thing. We love to see Tom Cruise do wild stunts and Keanu Reeves perform amazing action sequences. That said, movie productions and insurance companies don’t always love it because actors can get hurt doing that stuff.

Keanu Reeves recently proved that actors can get hurt anytime doing almost anything. The guy who has made four John Wick movies and thrown himself down a set of stairs without major injury recently spoke to Extra about the time he broke his knee making his new movie, Good Fortune just because he slipped. Reeves explained…

It was after a cold plunge scene, and I was all happy, it was really fun. And then we were in a residence, a house, and there was carpet to protect the floor and I got my foot got caught, and I spiked my knee and it cracked. Fractured. This was post cold plunge, danger everywhere, watch your step.

Good Fortune is a comedy that sees Keanu Reeves play an angel who attempts to show a down-on-his-luck guy, played by Aziz Ansari, that wealth won’t solve his problems by swapping his life with that of a successful man played by Seth Rogen. Things don’t go entirely to the angel’s plan.

Falling on your knee so hard that it cracks sounds like an incredibly unpleasant thing to have to experience. It also sounds worse than anything that we know happened on the set of the John Wick movies. The good news is that while the injury did send the crew into panic mode, it apparently didn’t delay the movie, as Reeves was shooting the next scene on schedule. Aziz Ansari said…

It was like an episode of Seth's show The Studio, like I heard them on walkies, Keanu's down. Keanu's down.' And he came and filmed a scene right after the fall, and his knee was bleeding. I was like 'Wait, what?' Keanu just wants to shoot.

While the knee injury may not have been that big a deal at the time, it’s possible that it could have an impact on Keanu’s future in action movies. While we know John Wick 5 is in development, the actor has specifically stated that his knees may not be in a state to handle another movie. At 61 years old, Reeves is certainly getting older. It's been reported that one thing Reeves wants from any potential John Wick 5 is for the action to better reflect his age. Maybe add to that, no scenes near water. If you slip and fall, you can really hurt yourself!