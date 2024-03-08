Halle Bailey Brought Back Barbicore On The Red Carpet, While Teyonah Parris Went Full Little Mermaid

Beauty shone brightly on the red carpet of the 17th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Talented Black A-listers were recognized for their talent and incredible gorgeous fashion ensembles while attending this year’s ceremony. While Barbiecore might be in because of Margot Robbie , Halle Bailey was pretty in pink channeling her inner Barbie at the event and Teyonah Parris went full Little Mermaid in her sparkling dress.

Ever since Barbie became the global phenomenon of 2023, celebs helped make pink the color of that year. Halle Bailey didn’t step away from the trend at this year’s Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards wearing a two-tone pink halterneck gown that would make you think she was a resident of Barbieland. Take a look for yourself at the piercing pink gown below:

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As you can see, The Little Mermaid actress wore a dual-toned pink and peach gown with a cross-fronted neckline. With a cinched waist, torso cutout, and a flowing skirt down to the floor, the young actress truly looked like a princess. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Bailey was honored along with The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks, executive television producer Kathryn Busby, and All American’s executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

Halle Bailey indeed had a fantastic year in 2023. She was cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake The Little Mermaid. While the Grown-ish actress faced backlash for the role not going to a fair-skinned redhead as seen in the 1989 Disney classic, she handled the negativity like a champ. She decided instead to focus on her excitement to play such an important role in the realm of Disney.

While Halle Bailey didn’t wear her usual Ariel-inspired looks for the 17th annual event, another A-lister decided to go full-on Little Mermaid with her dazzling ensemble. Teyonah Parris, who helped bring Black representation to the MCU playing Monica Rambeau in The Marvels, wore an eye-piercing dress at the event that made her look like she’s BFFs with Ariel. See for yourself below:

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Teyonah Parris’ form-fitted dress has a sandy color that would blend in well with the beach topped with shimmering gold shells as it flows to the floor. The WandaVision actress accessorized with gold-bangle bracelets on one wrist and a round gold ring on the other hand. Based on her Instagram post , it looks like this beach-themed dress came from her forthcoming fashion line, Blum by Teyonah. At the event, Parris honored her friend, Danielle Brooks, who was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for The Color Purple for the 96th Oscar nominees .