Harrison Ford Gets Candid About Why He And Brad Pitt Couldn’t Get On The Same Page The One Time They Filmed A Movie Together
Great minds...don't think alike?
Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford are both cinema icons, with long careers spanning decades. They have both been in a number of great films, and it’s hard to believe that they have only worked together once, on a 1997 film titled The Devil’s Own. The two play opposite each other well, and have a great cat-and-mouse dynamic throughout the film. However, Ford revealed he and Pitt had a hard time getting on the same page while making the movie, and detailed why that was the case.
In a recent interview with Esquire, the Han Solo actor opened up about many of his past roles and different experiences he’s had during his legendary career. He had participated in several projects with challenging productions, however, it seems like one has stuck out. The actor has previously stated that making The Devil’s Own was one of the hardest films of his career, and now is opening up about why that was.
Clearly, the two actors had different approaches to the story. While they both had mutual respect for each other as performers, they were coming at the material from different angles. They both were focused on their own characters with Ford wanting to expand his, while the Se7en star wanted to solely stick with how he had developed the story. Ford went on to explain the conflict, saying:
Even while there were creative differences behind the scenes, it’s good to know Ford is happy with how the film came out at the end of the day. While the two actors didn’t work together again, their mutual respect could mean a reunion isn't totally out of the question. It’s been over 25 years since A Devil’s Own was released, and both performers have evolved so much as creatives over the years. If they can just get on the same page about a script, I’m sure they could make a great film together, and have a good time making it.
Even if this isn't on the horizon, both actors have plenty of projects to keep themselves busy. Ford is joining the MCU in both Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. He is also one of the stars of AppleTV’s Shrinking, which was recently renewed for a second season. As for Pitt, he has high-profile acting projects in development and production. He is starring alongside longtime pal George Clooney in the action flick Wolves, and he is also working on an F1 racing film with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski at the helm. These two may be the busiest people in Hollywood, but I’m still holding out hope we could see them on screen together someday.
You can catch Harrison Ford in his latest film Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, which will be released in theaters on June 30. Fans of The Devil’s Own can also revisit the flick now with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other movies coming to cinemas and streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
