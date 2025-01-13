I'm A Huge Harry Potter Fan, And I've Never Seen This Adorable Video Of The Cast Messing Around And Being Kids On The Set Of The Prisoner Of Azkaban

In the Harry Potter movies, the young Hogwarts students face dark battles way beyond passing their exams. But, when the cameras weren't rolling and they weren't in character, the young Potter cast were just kids being kids. I'm a big fan of the franchise but, just when I thought I’d seen every on-set throwback from the set, something new surfaced. For the first time, I peeped an adorable video of the then-teenage stars messing around on the set of Prisoner of Azkaban. I have to say, it’s too cute for words.

Even though it’s been over a decade since the last Harry Potter film released, franchise alum Tom Felton has shown time and time again that his heart hasn’t left the fantasy series. His memoir, Beyond the Wand, chronicled his wonderful memories of playing Slytherin baddie Draco Malfoy. As a fan, I've been loving the BTS content Felton has shared over the years, and this latest video from the Azkaban set is a very pleasant surprise:

The video shows the the then-teenaged Tom Felton playing with what looks like a giant yo-yo of some sort. It appears he’s trying to show off his “magical skills” in front of Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis! It’s so bizarre seeing these two not wearing their long Hogwarts robes. Yet it's refreshing seeing these two in “muggle” clothes and having the opportunity to goof off a bit.

It goes without saying that the HP cast members were in an interesting position as youths. Cast members like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were totally bankable at a young age, given the success of the films. But it’s important to remember their youthfulness was still intact. Another throwback BTS video from Felton recorded during production on the first movie showed him, Radcliffe and Watson playing a fun hand game between filming. On top of that, a clip even showed Felton wishing Watson a Happy Birthday. So these stars did have the chance to act like kids.

Today, the Wizarding World alums are adults and even old enough to be parents. While their lives have changed and they are busy, it doesn’t mean the former child actors don’t get together from time to time to reminisce on their experiences. Tom Felton has previously said he keeps up with his co-stars by playing golf with the Phelp Twins and staying in touch with Daniel Radcliffe. But, of course, the ultimate reunion was the Return to Hogwarts 20th anniversary special, during which the British cast reunited over 10 years later.

As a fan of this beloved franchise, few things warm my heart more than seeing sweet BTS footage of the cast. Now, after checking out Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis messing around on the set of Prisoner of Azkaban, I'm imagining the shenanigans the stars of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series will get into. Felton’s funny advice to the new stars would be for them to take more on-set pictures, considering the technology at their disposal. I hope the newcomers will make fun memories together like their predecessors seem to have done.

You can watch Tom Felton and the cast of Harry Potter’s memorable performances throughout all eight movies along with the 20th anniversary special using a Max subscription. You can access the fantasy series with a Peacock subscription as well.