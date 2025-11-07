'I've Taken A Few Tips From Potter:' Tom Felton Sweetly Shared How Daniel Radcliffe Inspired Him To Return As Draco Malfoy
It's always Potter's fault.
The cast of the Harry Potter movies will likely never be entirely separate from the roles that made them stars. When it comes to Tom Felton, he’s clearly found the best solution is to embrace it and just be Draco Malfoy for the rest of his life. The role that launched his career as a kid, he will soon be returning to as an adult, and on the Broadway stage, and he’s crediting his old nemesis, Daniel Radcliffe, for the inspiration.
Tom Felton is set to take the role of Draco Malfoy for future productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Appearing on GMA, he was asked about his former Harry Potter movie castmate, Daniel Radcliffe, who has built a very successful stage career in the years since the films, and Felton fully admitted that he’s learned something watching Radcliffe. Felton said…
Following his time as Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe took some time away from the screen. He took a role in the play Equus in 2007, a fairly daring role for the then 17-year-old actor, as it included scenes where he performed nude. Since then, Radcliffe has been on the stage regularly, most recently winning a Tony award for best actor for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along.
It’s perhaps not surprising that Felton says Radcliffe was something of an inspiration. He saw some of Radcliffe’s early performances and was apparently inspired to perhaps give it a try one day. He’ll now be able to do so, but in the comfort of a role he knows well. Felton continued…
Tom Felton has taken fans along on his journey over the last several months. He talked about his costume fitting, and we saw his first table read. The actor is hopeful that many of his Harry Potter castmates will come and see the show. Perhaps Radcliffe will return the favor and be in the audience for Felton's first Broadway show. Screen father Jason Isaacs has indicated hr's looking forward to seeing the show.
Felton will return to the role of Draco Malfoy, this time as an adult, starting next week, November 1 1, and will appear until March 22, 2026. One can only imagine that serious Harry Potter fans have been buying their tickets to catch this s[special engagement that will bring these two eras of the Harry Potter franchise together again.
